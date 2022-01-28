Calling all HGV Drivers: Government funded Upskills Courses available

Are you an experienced HGV driver who wants to upskill, increase your earning potential, or rebuild your confidence to get back behind the wheel? Government-funded training courses, called Skills Bootcamps, are now available through the Driver Academy Group, a consortium comprising business organisation Logistics UK, HGV training specialist HGVC, and workforce solutions group Manpower. With limited spaces available, the Driver Academy Group is calling on HGV drivers to apply now and is encouraging all businesses to put their drivers forward for this unique opportunity.

David Jordan, Deputy Operations Director – Services at Logistics UK, comments: “HGV driving is a vital occupation that supports all facets of the nation’s economy and society; Logistics UK is proud to be part of a consortium helping to train our nation’s supply chain heroes. Providing HGV drivers with an exciting opportunity to upskill and build confidence – at bootcamps located across the UK – and employers the chance to receive funding for this training, this opportunity is not to be missed; we urge all those interested to apply now and secure your place.”

Jason Greaves, Manpower Brand Leader UK, says: “The Skills Bootcamps are not just a great way to get new drivers into the industry, but to support those who want to upskill or refresh themselves to get back into the driving seat. We are facing a major issue in the industry with the HGV driver shortage, which the Driver Academy Group is tackling head on. Manpower, alongside the expertise of HGVC and Logistics UK, is dedicated to supporting those drivers in their career, creating the committed and work-ready talent the logistics sector needs.”

For existing HGV drivers, three types of bootcamps are available: licences upgrades, for those with a category C licence (rigid HGV) looking to upgrade to a category C+E (an articulated lorry), refresher courses for anyone looking to rebuild their confidence behind the wheel, and ADR & Petroleum Passport, for those wanting to transport hazardous goods and drive fuel tankers. While there may be waiting lists for places on the first two courses, spaces are available now for the ADR & Petroleum Passport.

Free courses are also available for individuals with no experience wishing to start a career in HGV driving.

Companies looking to upskill existing drivers can apply for Government funding of 70% of the scheme’s cost. The Skills Bootcamps are part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, helping everyone gain skills for life.

For more information, including details on how to apply, please visit www.hgv.academy

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk