Camso Japan receives Toyota President’s Award

Camso Japan announced it has received the President’s Award from Toyota Industries Corporation in recognition of its excellence as a supplier.

Presented to the top company among the Supplier Award recipients in each division, this prestigious President’s Award follows a recent Supplier Award from Toyota L&F Company, the materials handling equipment division of Toyota Industries, and it highlights the positive contribution Camso is making to its partner’s business.

As a valued partner of TOYOTA Material Handling Company, Camso was recognized for its outstanding performance and the very high standards of its materials handling tyres and assembly supply.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Tsunehiko Sano, President of Camso Japan, said: “We are very proud to receive this prestigious award. This Toyota President’s Award is a testimony of our commitment to our clients and their business. Over the years, we have showed our industrious nature and developed a reputable and trustworthy partnership with Toyota. Our team works relentlessly to achieve these high levels of performance, and we always go the extra mile in the products and services we deliver.”

More about Camso:

Camso is a commercial brand of the Michelin Group specialised in off-road tyres, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems serving the material handling, construction, agricultural and powersports industries. Its high-performance products are specifically designed to meet the unique mobility needs of every application of the OTR vehicle market. Trusted by leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM), Camso products are also distributed in the replacement market through a global distribution network. For more information, visit camso.co