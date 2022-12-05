Carlos Monreal, Founder & CEO of Plastic Energy, elected for a new mandate as Chemical Recycling Europe President

During the most recent General Assembly of Chemical Recycling Europe (CRE), Mr. Carlos Monreal, Founder & CEO of Plastic Energy, has been reelected as CRE President for the next two years.

His intention is to continue the work that has been done this year already within CRE, and to intensify the collaboration amongst members through the three working groups, dedicated to communications, policy and technology. Mr. Monreal will also lead the association to ramp up efforts to engage key external stakeholders and decision-makers.

Mr. Monreal said after his reelection:

“I am delighted that our association members have put their confidence in me to lead CRE for another term. The next two years will be critical for our industry, and I look forward to working with our members with a diverse range of chemical recycling technologies to contribute to a circular economy for Europe”.

During the General Assembly, additional elections took place, with Jasper Munier from Clariter being confirmed as treasurer, and Kate Ringier from Agilyx being confirmed as a new board member.

More about Chemical Recycling Europe

The members of Chemical Recycling Europe are united by one common goal: closing the loop for the plastics industry by offering the technology to chemically recycle all plastic waste back into its original components and/or other value-added materials. To help our members to achieve this goal, CRE was established in 2019 to promote and implement the innovative solutions that the chemical recycling of plastic waste offers to benefit our economy and society. CRE represents the interest of the European chemical recycling industry towards the public and European institutions. Chemical recycling technologies play a decisive role in closing the loop and supporting the transition towards a more sustainable and circular economy in Europe.

