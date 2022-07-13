Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company introduces electric HGV trucks to support Net-Zero goals

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) is introducing two fully electric HGV trucks to its logistics fleet – the largest in the UK operated by a brewer – as part of the company’s Together Towards ZERO sustainability efforts.

The two fully electric Renault Trucks will be on the road by the end of July this year, both E-Tech D Wide models weighing in at 26 tonnes and 18 tonnes[1]. The vehicles will operate out of the company’s Cardiff and Thurrock (Essex) distribution depots and can deliver 10,000 freshly brewed pints to pubs per day.

The move to two, fully electric powered vehicles will see the brewer replace up to around 19,000 diesel-fuelled road miles per vehicle per year[2]. The partnership with Renault Trucks is a proof-of-concept trial, and if successful, has potential to see additional electric trucks introduced into CMBC’s existing fleet of 270 traditional vehicles in the future.

The vehicles are ideal for urban distribution, including routes into London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

For drivers, the cleaner, quieter electric engines reduce noise and vibrations in the cab for a more comfortable working environment. And as the vehicles are almost silent, they reduce road noise in urban areas and can therefore be used during unconventional hours. CMBC has also installed charging points at the Cardiff and Thurrock depots which will be powered by electricity from renewable sources.

Sarah Perry, Vice President of Customer Supply Chain at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company said: “We are delighted to partner with Renault Trucks in beginning our journey to introduce fully electric vehicles into our fleet. The pilot is the latest step towards achieving our ambition of zero carbon footprint across our value chain, as part of our Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme.

“With the trucks capable of travelling up to 150 kilometres on a single charge, the urbanised areas of Cardiff and Essex are the ideal routes to test the potential of electric vehicles in our logistics network. This launch is potentially transformational to us as a brewer and logistics operator, but also in terms of helping pubs to build back greener after the pandemic.”

Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director of Renault Trucks UK and Ireland added: “At Renault Trucks, we share CMBC’s ambitions for a net zero future, and we are proud CMBC have selected the E-Tech D Wide to deliver its beer more sustainably. To have one of the UK’s largest brewers make this hugely significant shift to electric vehicles, powered by clean, renewable energy, shows CMBC is acting now to advance the urgent fight against climate change.

“We look forward to more organisations joining us in the coming months and years as companies take the necessary steps we must all embrace to achieve net zero.”

Both trucks are supplied by Renault Trucks dealer Allports Group and financed by Renault Trucks Financial Services, and are backed by Renault Trucks’ battery performance promise based on typical usage, which guarantees the power available to operate these electric vehicles for up to seven years.

Renault Trucks has a comprehensive range of 100% electric trucks, from 3.1 to 26 tonnes ready for immediate use, meeting both current and future requirements of businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint in urban environments.

[1] E-Tech D18 Wide and D26 Wide: GVWR of 18 tonnes and 26 tonnes each + 1 tonne dispensation for alternatively-fuelled vehicles.[2] Based on 260 days use per year. Daily range of E-Tech D Wide Electric HGV is up to 74.5 miles (120 km).

