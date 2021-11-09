Partnership working delivering supply chain success story

Two of the most well-respected and growing names in the logistics and warehousing sector have joined forces to deliver a tailor-made solution to one of the biggest global household names.

Carlton Forest 3PL and Longs of Leeds, who have worked together for many years, have partnered to offer seamless storage, order picking, stock management and onward delivery to retail outlets to ensure essential household items are supplied in accordance with the surging demand.

“Our partnership with Longs of Leeds is well established, and we continue to enjoy new wins and contracts together as our service offerings complement each other perfectly,” said Adam Jones, Managing Director, Carlton Forest 3PL. “The challenges of the industry continue to pose daily issues for us all – working together to support the supply chain, customers, and consumers seems the best way to head off problems wherever possible and deliver solutions to our customers that make a measurable difference to their operational efficiencies.”

The multi-million pound warehousing contract has brought other benefits too including increased employment opportunities at the groups Bawtry Park site. In addition, the site has acquired Lower Tier COMAH (Control of Major Accident Hazards) registration which has allowed the team to increase the portfolio of services that it offers to all its clients, including Longs of Leeds.

Andrew Long, Longs of Leeds commented; “We have an excellent partnership agreement with the team at Carlton Forest 3PL who have been able to offer us even more support in the last twelve months as their portfolio of services and facilities has grown. Both businesses are independent and family owned, and retain their focus on ensuring these values are upheld in all that we do – as such, our mutual customers benefit from a service that is customer focused, flexible, and personable and it is these values that are contributing to our continued successes.”

For any 3PL enquiries please visit https://carltonforestgroup.com/

Further information about Longs of Leeds can be found at https://www.longsofleeds.co.uk/