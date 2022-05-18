Top female Warehouse Manager makes Amazon Every Woman Award shortlist

A top female warehouse manager has been shortlisted in the prestigious Amazon Everywoman Awards for Transport and Logistics.

Lisa Tomlinson, 3PL Divisional Director, Carlton Forest 3PL has navigated her way through the application and interview process and has now made the shortlist in the Warehouse Leader category.

“This is richly deserved as Lisa is a shining example for all females in the industry and is a wonderful asset to our business,” said Mark Pepper, CEO, Carlton Forest Group. “She has been a wonderful addition to the Carlton Forest team and she would be such a worthy winner of this accolade.”

The Amazon Everywoman Transport and Logistics Awards are to take place on 30th June, in person, at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

“I am really pleased to have made it to the final shortlist and am very much looking forward to attending the awards in June,” said Lisa. “It’s fantastic to have a forum to celebrate the great work that women do in the industry, and to showcase the fantastic career opportunities that are available for future generations. I hope we all provide some inspiration as to what can be achieved through hard work and determination and a genuine passion for what you do.”

