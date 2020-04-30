Warehousing and logistics providing key support to vital industries

The way that goods move around the country has been placed in the spotlight like never before in recent weeks and supporting this is the warehousing and logistics sector.

Carlton Forest Group, which headquarters in Worksop, Nottinghamshire; but which has an additional site in Barnsley, South Yorkshire; has supported many existing and new customers in the early stages of the global pandemic to deliver continuity of service, all whilst ensuring staff, customers and suppliers stay safe.

“We always have a flexible business model which is supported by efficient warehousing management systems and years of experience in handling FMCG through the supply chain across a variety of industry sectors,” said Graham White Group Commercial Manager Carlton Forest. “Our adaptability has made us a preferred logistics partner for many that are coping with surges in demand across food and drink, ecommerce and other sectors that have seen unexpected increases during the continuing lockdown.”

Efficient warehousing and supply chains has been vital in the continuation of supply and the despatch of goods across parts of the economy that have either seen a growth in demand or are maintaining pre-Covid 19 levels. A significant shift has been evident in suppliers to supermarkets and also ecommerce retailers that now have this as their only outlet for sales.

“Adaptability has been a key element of success for many businesses at this time and we have been able to offer tailored support wherever possible,” said Graham. “Our business and our people have shown great resilience during the last few weeks and as a team we look forward to continuing to offer support to any business that needs warehousing and logistics, either on a long or short term basis.”

Carlton Forest Group offers a full range of warehousing and logistics services including contract warehousing, contract packing, national distribution, WMS and stock control and bespoke fulfilment solutions.

Further information about Carlton Forest Group can be found by visiting www.carltonforestgroup.com Telephone 01909 735973. The company is located in North Nottinghamshire, S81 0TP just 10 minutes from both the A1 & M1.

More about Carlton Forest Group: