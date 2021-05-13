Carrier Transicold delivers Cotteswold Dairy environmental benefits with Vector HE 19 Units

Tewkesbury-based Cotteswold Dairy has taken delivery of four new insulated curtainside trailers, each mounted with a Carrier Transicold Vector® HE 19. The new units will help improve sustainability across Cotteswold Dairy’s 70-strong refrigerated transport fleet. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

A Carrier Transicold customer for more than 20 years, this is the first time Cotteswold Dairy has specified the latest flagship trailer system. Mounted to 13.6-metre Gray & Adams Insuliner refrigerated trailers, the new mono-temperature Vector HE 19 units replace older assets.

“The decision to move to the Vector HE 19 unit was a simple one,” said Ruairi Spencer, Fleet Logistics Manager, Cotteswold Dairy. “We were impressed by the performance of the new unit. It’s more efficient, more economical and much quieter – a step forward that will help us achieve our environmental goals as a business.”

The Vector HE 19 unit combines Carrier Transicold’s E-Drive™ all-electric technology with an all-new multi-speed engine design, delivering up to 30% fuel savings when compared to the previous generation Vector 1950. The unit’s fully hermetic scroll compressor and economiser provides a 40% increase in refrigeration capacity during pull-down, while reducing the chance of refrigerant escape by 50%.

The system is also 19% more efficient when plugged into the electrical grid on standby. Combined, these factors deliver reduced diesel, maintenance and electricity costs, helping to shrink Cotteswold Dairy’s carbon footprint. With the units operating 3 dB(A) quieter than the legacy Vector 1950, sound pollution is also significantly reduced.

In addition to the new trailers, Cotteswold Dairy has also taken delivery of four new DAF LF rigid trucks, a 7.5-tonne and a 12-tonne mounted with Carrier Transicold Xarios® 600 units, alongside two 18-tonne variants featuring Carrier Transicold Supra® 850 units. The bodies for all four were built by Gray & Adams and replace older vehicles.

The Xarios 600 unit’s ultra slim evaporators help to increase available load space, while its advanced electronic architecture reduce the chance of vehicle downtime, ensuring high reliability and long product life. Carrier Transicold’s powerful Supra 850 unit provides constant airflow, independent of the truck’s engine speed, supplying rapid pull-down and setpoint control, ideal for multi-drop delivery routes.

A family business that began with a single milk round in 1938, Cotteswold Dairy now operates a refrigerated commercial vehicle fleet that is 75% Carrier-cooled – delivering fresh dairy products to much of Wales and the south of England from its four depots in Tewkesbury, Cheltenham, Shrewsbury and Llandudno.

