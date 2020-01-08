Carrier Transicold Supra® 1150 hits the right notes for Pulleyn Transport

Pulleyn Transport has specified a Carrier Transicold Supra® 1150 undermount unit for a specialist new rigid truck to transport musical instruments for the Philharmonia Orchestra. The new addition is the latest in a long line of Carrier-cooled trucks and trailers delivered into the company’s commercial vehicle fleet dating back more than 20 years. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

The Carrier Transicold Supra 1150 unit is mounted to a new high-spec 26-tonne Mercedes-Benz Actros, with bespoke bodywork from Wessex Vehicle Services. Featuring a dual discharge evaporator, the powerful Supra 1150 unit is used to maintain a set point between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, removing any internal condensation to provide the consistent, dry environment that is vital for the welfare of the instruments.

“Similar vehicles often use heating systems that rely on ducting beneath the floor,” said Ryan Pulleyn, managing director, Pulleyn Transport. “These just don’t provide the same level of consistent airflow around the interior of the body that we get from the Supra unit – it’s a much more efficient way of maintaining the precise set point.”

Based at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the Philharmonia Orchestra also takes to the road to perform around the UK and across Europe. These journeys can begin and end with very different ambient temperatures outside, potentially creating condensation inside the truck. The Supra 1150 unit’s ability to maintain continuous airflow – independent of the truck’s engine speed – makes it the ideal solution for the orchestra’s high-value musical instruments.

“Everything about this vehicle is designed to protect the cargo, from the bespoke-built shelving and load locking to the fully padded and carpeted interior. We then specified the Supra unit for its ability to keep tight control of the internal environment at all times, day or night,” added Pulleyn.

The top-of-the-range truck comes equipped with a blind spot awareness lighting system to help protect vulnerable road users, a comprehensive alarm on all doors, internal and external cameras, and powerful air-bolt locks for maximum security.

The new truck also features an advanced telematics and fleet management system supported by Carrier Transicold – which allows set points, operation modes, pre-trip checks and any alarms tripped on the Supra unit to be cleared from a connected device anywhere in the world.

On the road between five and seven days a week, and expected to clock up to 70,000 miles a year, the new rigid joins a 35-strong fleet ranging from 7.5-tonne trucks to 13.6-metre refrigerated trailers, all featuring Carrier Transicold systems. Every vehicle is backed by Carrier Transicold’s everCOLD™ fixed cost, full-service maintenance package, which includes annual temperature control testing and certification, full regulatory checks, and access to Carrier Transicold’s oneCALLTM 24/7 incident management service.

Based in Reading, Berkshire, Pulleyn Transport has been providing temperature-controlled and ambient transportation since 1976.

For more information on Carrier Transicold and its products and services, visit www.carriertransicold.co.uk. Follow Carrier Transicold on Twitter: @SmartColdChain.