Cartwright and Joloda continue to create joint solutions

Cartwright has built a deserved reputation for its customised quality products over many years and today that image has grown significantly as its solutions-driven style continues to benefit a wide range of customers with the support of long-term partners, with Joloda a prime example.

Creating ‘trailer-made’ solutions often requires working closely with partners who are experts in their field. Joloda, the world leader in loading systems, is evidence of how complementary skills and experience can jointly deliver and add value to the customer.

The relationship between Cartwright and Joloda goes back over 15 years.

Cartwright has been specifying the Joloda loading system throughout this period and as both companies have grown, they have worked closely to develop advanced solutions using new materials and technology, as well as further ongoing investment in research and development, in order to offer a customised solution to customers.

An example of the success of this solutions-driven partnership for the customer is for DHL Express, for which Cartwright has been building products for over 10 years and recently supplied 12 double-deck trailers to the German-owned global market leader, with a Joloda Hydraroll rollerbed on each deck.

Loading time is a key priority for all logistics and transport companies. Cartwright has progressively customised a total trailer solution in order to meet and adapt to its customers’ evolving requirements over the years.

The Joloda Hydraroll rollerbeds offer unrivalled quality and functionality meeting the operational requirements for the loading application – supporting the reasons why the international operator has continued to use this product for over 10 years.

For this Cartwright double deck trailer, the MK9 rollerbed system is supplied as the low-height rollers provide extra clearance to enable the loading of CMP cage pallets. The trailers move 11 CMPs, six on top and four on the lower deck and one on the internal lift. Using a standard rollerbed system in a single-deck trailer only allows a load of seven CMPs. So, the double deck solution reduces the trailer fleet in terms of numbers and therefore reduces costs.

As part of the system air operated pallet stops are fitted to ensure safety when the internal deck is in operation. The bottom deck rollers can lift in three separate sections and also lift independently from the top deck.

Joloda Hydraroll’s pneumatic roller track system provides an efficient roller system to enable the easy movement of loads, product or machinery into trucks and trailers. The principle of the pneumatically raised rollers is to have them available only when loading and unloading is required and not during transit. When the rollers are not in use the load is safely located on the floor.

Paul Burn, Rentals Sales Director of Cartwright commented: “Working together in partnership with Joloda has substantially supported our solutions-driven approach enabling us to meet the evolving customers’ requirements.”