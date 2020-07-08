Cartwright Rentals expands nationwide network with new site near Leeds

Cartwright Rentals, one of the fastest growing divisions of the Cartwright Group, has opened a new site near Leeds to further increase its expanding national network of rentals locations.

Incorporating office and workshop facilities, the new site, which is situated on the Bypass Park Estate in Sherburn in Elmet, on the outskirts of Leeds and under 4 miles from junction 42 of the A1(M) offers the complete range of Cartwright’s extensive rentals options, from flat bed trailers through to temperature controlled double deck trailers and everything in between, for both existing and new customers.

With a starting fleet size of 750 trailers to be based out of the two-acre site, the new facility will serve Cartwright customers throughout the whole of Yorkshire. The site will be managed by experienced Regional Sales Manager Jonathan Willacy.

It is the latest investment by the company in its growing network of strategically located rentals sites operated by Cartwright which includes Glasgow, Durham, Manchester, Rutland, Aldridge, Northampton, Newport, Avonmouth and Colchester.

Phil Rodman, Managing Director of Cartwright Rentals, commented: “The opening of our new site near Leeds was a strategic move to further extend our presence across the UK and especially in Yorkshire where we are looking to bring our rentals operations even closer to our customers.

“We are proud of our rentals offer and believe it is the most diverse and flexible trailer rental range available in the UK. Our latest investment can only be of further benefit to our customers.”