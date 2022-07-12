Cat® equipment, technologies, services and solutions exhibited at bauma 2022 under the theme, “Let’s Do The Work™”

For bauma 2022 in Munich, Cat® construction equipment will be displayed by Cat dealer Zeppelin inside and outside Hall B6. Under the theme “Let’s Do The Work™,” the overarching messages will expand beyond the equipment to highlight Caterpillar’s broad range of technology, services and sustainability solutions.

The exhibit will feature more than 70 pieces of Cat equipment and attachments from Caterpillar Construction Industries (CI). Separately, the Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems Division (IPSD) will display multiple Cat engines from its diverse product range, from 0.5L to 30L, in Hall A4, stand 336.

Advanced technologies

From a single machine to an entire mixed fleet, the Caterpillar technology ecosystem gives customers the power to track, monitor, automate, and manage assets to lower costs, improve productivity and optimize fleet utilization. Among the multiple technologies on display at bauma 2022, the Cat Command Station enables operators to work remotely and safely, nearby the site or many kilometers away, seated in a virtual cab with familiar controls and display. Attendees will be able to sit in the Command Station and operate a machine remotely.

Accessed via laptops and mobile devices, Cat Productivity will be on display demonstrating an easy to implement cloud-based application that provides a complete overview of machine and jobsite production. It is a data rich tool that delivers consolidated and actionable site-level information to analyze performance and improve productivity.

Cat Grade with Assist for excavators uses machine position sensors and operator-defined depth and slope parameters to automate boom and stick movements for more accurate cuts with less effort to help increase operator efficiency. The Cat PL161 has been designed for asset tracking and work tool recognition. It mounts simply to attachments and other items so their location can be viewed across multiple sites. When installed on a Cat work tool operated by a next generation Cat excavator, the PL161 enables numerous additional features, such as work tool recognition and the tracking of hours worked.

Services solutions

With more than 1.2 million connected assets capturing and reporting machine operating data, Cat dealers can offer customers solutions like VisionLink® to help increase uptime and maximize profitability. Attendees will experience many services choices at bauma. One key offering is Customer Value Agreements (CVA) which provide customers hassle-free ownership of their new and used equipment to help reduce owning and operating costs.

Additional services solutions being featured at bauma include:

Cat Equipment Management for tracking equipment location and hours as well as monitoring machine use, health and CO2 emissions, so customers can take informed action that keeps the entire operation running smoothly and efficiently.

The new cloud-based Cat Service Information System (SIS) 2.0 offering convenient, intuitive online and mobile capabilities for ordering parts on www.parts.cat.com.

Remote Services including Remote Troubleshoot and Remote Flash that allow Cat dealers to connect with the machine to diagnose fault codes and update operating software so customers can maximize uptime and operate Cat equipment with efficiency.

Cat Self-Service Options deliver convenient, simple parts ordering and machine repair support for those who prefer to do their own service.

Bauma 2022 attendees will also learn about the hundreds of new Cat Reman and Rebuild product offerings as well as the range of repair options that lower equipment owning costs. Cat equipment is built to be rebuilt, and Cat Rebuild services run 350 separate tests, and recondition or replace up to 7,000 parts during a Cat Certified machine Rebuild to return it to a like-new condition at a fraction of the cost of a new machine. The Cat 982M wheel loader on display is a Cat Certified Rebuild, built to deliver optimized performance with Cat Advansys™ GET (Ground Engagement Tools). The hammerless system simplifies installation with integrated retention components and streamlines retrofitting. Cat Reman salvages, re-engineers and remanufactures components to provide like-new performance and durability at a price that is on average 20-40% less than the equivalent new part.

Commitment to support customers’ goals

Now more than ever, customers rely on Caterpillar to provide a diverse portfolio of products, services and solutions that lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve efficiency and productivity, and deliver energy flexibility. Technology integration, services solutions and advanced machine design increase operating efficiency, which results in less fuel burned and reduced CO2 emissions.

As the world’s first high drive electric drive dozer, the D6 XE moves up to 35% more material per liter of fuel than the predecessor D6T. Operator productivity is increased up to 50% using the broad range of Cat technology choices. The machine on display features Cat Abrasion™ undercarriage that extends wear life of the undercarriage in high-abrasion, low- to medium-impact applications, while its patented relieved tread idler design extends life up to twice as long.

Caterpillar has made the commitment that 100% of its new products through 2030 will be more sustainable than the previous generation. The 20 next generation Cat excavators on display with capacities from 1.6 to 95 tonnes all feature increased productivity and lower fuel consumption. The exhibited new Cat 336 hydraulic excavator offers high production with low-cost operation. Its new 1000-hour oil and fuel filters extend service intervals and reduce parts and labor costs.

In the future, certain models of Cat equipment will also include battery-electric with zero-exhaust emissions while still delivering superior productivity. Caterpillar will unveil to bauma 2022 attendees several electric models currently under development. Additionally, the modified tethered electric Cat MH3024 material handler excels in indoor applications where less mobility is needed and no exhaust emissions are required.

Full range of equipment displayed

The exhibit will include different model platforms – from XE models built for performance with the latest technologies and/or advanced drive systems to GC models designed to deliver rugged reliability and value – to effectively meet a broad range of customer needs and applications.

Highlights of the Caterpillar Building Construction Products (BCP) division display include nine next generation Cat mini hydraulic excavators, all delivering increased performance, higher breakout forces, longer service intervals, and lower owner and operating costs compared to prior models. From the 1- to 10-tonne models, these mini excavators offer common features and consistent controls layout to simplify training and operator adaptation. The 3.5- to 10-tonne next generation models can now be equipped with Cat Grade technologies as an aftermarket option.

Among the exhibited compact wheel loaders, attendees will see the recently introduced Cat 906, 907 and 908 (in a high-lift configuration) models. They feature a re-engineered operator’s station that leverages exclusive Caterpillar technologies to improve operator experience and the new Cat 2.8 engine with an upgraded drive and powertrain for faster roading speeds and drivetrain performance.

The nearly 30 displayed Caterpillar Global Construction & Infrastructure (GCI) models are anchored by nine tracked and four wheeled next generation excavators ranging in capacity from 15 to 95 tonnes, a rail-road excavator and three material handlers. The 980 XE medium wheel loader features a continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivering increased fuel efficiencies up to 35% compared to the M series models, plus it has an expanded technology platform to increase machine performance.

To move large volumes of materials, the Hall B6 stand also includes articulated and off-highway trucks with capacities ranging from 30 to 70 tonnes and Cat 992 and 988K XE large wheel loaders. Recent updates to the 988K XE with electric drive give the loader faster downhill speeds, improved rimpull, and increased hydraulic breakout force for up to 5% better production over the previous 988K XE model.

Rounding out the CI exhibit, recent updates to the D4 dozer take the value up a level with improved sight lines, reduced operating costs and a broad choice of Caterpillar technology features. Fitted with its low-cab option for transport, the Cat 120 GC motor grader excels in low- to medium-duty applications and delivers reliable, low-cost operation in a range of applications from government and municipal work to country road maintenance and finish grading. Designed for rental and low- to medium-duty applications, the exhibited Cat CB2.5 GC utility compactor and CS12 GC vibratory compactor deliver low total cost of ownership, simple operation and long service intervals.

Complementing the range of Cat construction equipment, dozens of attachments will be on display. This vast range includes hammers, sheers, grapples, couplers, buckets, Smart dozer blades, augers, demolition grapples, and tiltrotator systems.

Team members from Cat Financial will be available to discuss the latest leasing and financing programs as well as extended protection packages to help secure customers’ investments. Whether they are looking for new or used Cat machines or for repair/rebuild options to keep their current machines operational, Cat Financial experts will help customers make the right decision to support their business – no matter how large or small.

Committed to a reduced-carbon future

With nearly a century of sustainable innovation, Caterpillar is uniquely positioned to address a wide range of customer needs on the rapidly evolving pathway to decarbonization and to help them build a better, more sustainable world.

Caterpillar IPSD will exhibit in Hall A4, stand 336 a range of current and future power solutions designed to support OEMs in their energy transition goals. The display features a newly released Cat C3.6 industrial power unit, plus the C7.1, C9.3B, C13B and C18 engines – each meeting EU Stage V emissions standards and compatible with low-carbon fuels. Fuel options include biodiesel up to B20 and 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to EN15940, to support customers’ sustainability goals. The exhibit will also include Caterpillar’s latest telematics service offering that supports the customers’ connectivity requirements.