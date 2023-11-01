Catch new waves of innovation at Packaging Innovations & Empack

2024’s show gets closer every day – and visitors have a lot to look forward to!

It’ll be here before you know it!

With registrations now open, we’re officially on the road to Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024 – one of the biggest dates in the packaging industry’s calendar.

If you’ve attended or exhibited in previous years, you’ll know why the show has that reputation. When you bring together all the biggest names in the world of packaging and D2C brands under one roof, magic happens. Whether it’s a new material supplier, an innovative pack format, a new contact while networking, or just a spark of inspiration ignited in a debate, everyone leaves Packaging Innovations with something they can use to grow their business.

If you’ve never experienced the show before, there’s no better time to jump in than 2024. Here are some of the exciting innovations you can expect to see at the NEC next February.

Berry Global

The multinational packaging and protective solution manufacturers will be bringing a range of exciting innovations to their booth this February.

The company recently began incorporating food-grade recycled content in its flexible plastic packaging to meet growing demands from multiple sectors for more sustainably produced flexible packaging.

It will be exhibiting solutions that will be of interest to visitors from virtually any market, from agriculture to logistics and even speciality applications.

Schur® Star Systems

Even in the fast-moving world of packaging, where the market demands near-constant innovations, finding something truly unique is rare. That’s why we’re excited to see the Schur Star concept live and in person at the Schur booth.

A flexible solution, it combines premade bags with a highly versatile packaging machine that can be tailored to suit any product, process, segment, or customer need. Schur’s six-step process takes into account customer needs before designing, pre-flighting, printing, laminating, and manufacturing the bags to a precise specification.

Graphic Packaging International

After another banner year for the fibre-based packaging innovator, we expect there will be great interest in Graphic Packaging’s 2024 showing. Since last year’s show, the consumer packaging expert has launched new innovations in its PaperSeal™ tray range – the PaperSeal Shape – and the Enviroclip™ Duo, a minimal material multipack solution for bottles and jars.

In addition, expect to see many of Graphic Packaging’s award-winning innovations on the booth, including the KeelClip™ solution for food and beverage can multipacks, and Boardio™, a fibre-based canister for nutrition, confectionery, and coffee applications.

Expack

Expack is making noise in the UK contract manufacturing sector with its innovative range of products for the personal care, household, and pet care sectors. It is known for its leading range of viscous and stable sulphate-free formulations for foaming products, among many other things.

Taking its place in the Contract Pack & Fulfilment section of the show floor, the Expac stand will be home to a broad range of products, as well as demonstrations of its hand assembly and gift packing capabilities.

Future Trailblazers

If it’s ideas and insights you value, you don’t want to miss our second annual Future Trailblazers showcase. This event gathers some of the best and brightest young talent from all areas of the packaging industry, celebrating those who work tirelessly to impact the future of packaging.

There’s no better way to learn about the future than by learning from those who will go on to shape it. Just like 2023’s inaugural ceremony, this event will be a must-see for anyone wishing to get ahead of the curve in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing market.

This is just a small taste of the innovations visitors can expect to see and experience for themselves at Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024. It’s sure to be another event to remember when the NEC doors open on 21 February, so why not join us?

Exhibitor booth space is now limited, and those wishing to book one of the remaining spaces should click here.

Visitor tickets are free, with registration open now at this link.