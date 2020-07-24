Caterpillar CFO to Participate at Jefferies Industrial Conference 2020 on August 6; Webcast Available

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield is expected to participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session with institutional investors at the Jefferies Industrial Conference 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mr. Bonfield is scheduled to speak for 30 minutes, beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff133/cat/.

Listeners should go to the website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Caterpillar’s investor relations website, https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.