CEA backs Hillhead date change – PLANTWORX now set for 2022

After discussion with the management of the Hillhead Exhibition (originally scheduled for June this year), the Construction Equipment Association (CEA) has agreed to postpone the 2021 PLANTWORX show until 2022 – thus freeing up the calendar for the coronavirus casualty Hillhead 2020 event to take place next year.

Traditionally the PLANTWORX and Hillhead shows are held in alternate years. The 2019 PLANTWORX event attracted a record 450 exhibitors at its new venue of the East of England Arena & Events Centre, Peterborough. Billed as the trade show “for the industry, by the industry” it is organised by the CEA at the request of their member companies and held its first event in 2013. Profits from the show are reinvested in promoting the construction equipment sector, on such initiatives as the Primary Engineer programme which engages school students in engineering-related projects.

Commenting on the postponement, CEA Chief Executive, Rob Oliver explained, “Of course we didn’t want to postpone our show, but after discussions with the Hillhead management we concluded that it would be in the best interests of our exhibitors and the wider construction and quarrying industries if we reset the clock and allowed Hillhead the diary space in 2021. Few people expected the impact of coronavirus just a couple of weeks ago, so we thought it best to make a quick decision so the industry had some clarity. As a trade association now, we need to focus our resources on helping our members through the unprecedented challenges arising from coronavirus which affects both lives and livelihoods”.

PLANTWORX show director, Simon Frere-Cook MBE, commented, “We had some great plans for 2021, but they will remain intact for 2022. We will also make sure that there are PLANTWORX related activities right through to 2022 in support of our industry. The downside for me is not being able to keep our organising team fully employed due to the delay and disappointing the charities we had lined up to support via the show. A positive is a good relationship we have with our Peterborough venue and we will be working closely with them to deliver a great event in two years”.