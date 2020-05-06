Ceris Turner-Bailes appointed as new WasteAid Chief Executive

WasteAid, the charity that shares waste management and recycling skills around the world, has appointed Ceris Turner-Bailes to be its new Chief Executive. Joining with immediate effect, Ceris will be leading WasteAid to expand its international reach and impact.

Announcing the appointment, WasteAid Chair Sarahjane Widdowson said: “Following an extensive search, we are delighted to welcome Ceris Turner-Bailes as the new Chief Executive of WasteAid. Ceris joins us at a vital time for global development, and brings the skills and values we sought to lead the team through the next phase of growth.”

Ceris Turner-Bailes said: “Through my experiences of managing development programmes across Asia and Sub Saharan Africa, I have experienced firsthand the detrimental effects of poor waste management on communities. In tackling this complex issue, WasteAid not only succeeds in pushing waste management higher up the development agenda, but also further demonstrates the positive impact of effective waste management on so many aspects of human development.

“It’s an honour to be joining WasteAid and its mission to support livelihoods through innovative recycling activities. I aim to build on the excellent work that has been done by WasteAid colleagues under the stewardship of Mike Webster, to ensure the charity fulfils its potential as a major player in the global development field.”

Now in its sixth year, WasteAid has become a well-established organisation with partners across sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. WasteAid has produced an award-winning toolkit for community-led waste management, is delivering three UK Aid funded projects, and has attracted a wide range of individual supporters and corporate sponsors, all keen to make a positive impact on the global waste crisis.

Sarahjane Widdowson said: “The recruitment process attracted a large number of high calibre professionals from across the waste management and international development sectors. It was exciting to have such a high level of interest, and we’re really happy that Ceris Turner-Bailes was among the applicants. I’m looking forward to working closely with Ceris in my role as Chair of the Board, to further develop WasteAid as a resilient and well-recognised organisation.”

Jane Pateman, Group HR Director at recycling and waste management company Biffa assisted with the recruitment process. Jane said: “Ceris Turner-Bailes is an outstanding leader with a strong background in international programming, logistics and management. It’s a pleasure to support WasteAid as a Proud Partner, and we wish Ceris every success as its new Chief Executive.”

Ray Georgeson will continue to provide interim executive support in the coming months and will be working on new project development.

www.wasteaid.org