CESAR ECV now included on all of the VolvoCE GPE range at SMT GB

SMT GB is the latest machine distributor in the UK to fit CESAR Emission Compliance Verification (ECV) as standard, to Volvo’s full range of GPE machinery, prepared at the company’s facilities at Immingham in Lincolnshire.

The decision to begin fitting CESAR Security and ECV followed an industry-wide recognition of the importance of machine security and emission awareness across UK construction sites. “SMT GB believes that fitting the new ECV plate as standard makes it even easier for our customers to show what engine stage their machines are,” says Paul Kersley, Operations Director at SMT GB “The scheme is offered as standard across our GPE range and will start to be fitted to compact machines soon.”

The CESAR Emissions Compliance Verification (ECV) was launched in 2019 in partnership with the Construction Equipment Association (CEA). The invaluable ‘bolt-on’ product complements the well-established CESAR Security System, allowing quick and easy verification of a machine’s emissions category.

The CESAR ECV initiative developed by Datatag and the CEA (Construction Equipment Association) in response to the growing demand for an easy and reliable way to confirm the emissions category of construction equipment and has been well received by the industry and is becoming a standard fit across a number of leading manufacturers and dealers with SMT GB the latest to join the scheme.

ECV, using tamper-evident colour-coded labels with a unique alpha/numeric code, is linked securely to a machine’s unique CESAR identity and ensures complete integrity of the system.

Kevin Howells, CEO of Datatag said “SMT GB (the exclusive dealership in Great Britain for Volvo Construction Equipment) join a growing number of leading OEM’s to upgrade to the CESAR ECV scheme on their UK machines. The CESAR ECV scheme combines the prestigious CESAR security system with a new emissions identifier, making use of the extensive CESAR database, to create unique profiles of all machines. Helping fight theft and emissions together”