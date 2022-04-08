Changes to Volvo Penta Executive Management Group

Volvo Penta welcomes Fredrik Högberg as a new member of its Executive Management Group. As of 15 May, Fredrik Högberg will take up the position of President of Volvo Penta North America, replacing Tony Kelleher who has served as Acting since December 2021.

“I am happy that Fredrik Högberg has decided to join the Volvo Penta team. Fredrik has an extensive experience as a leader in the Volvo Group, and he has successfully been driving big transformation programs with people and customers in focus. This will be especially useful for the Volvo Penta transformation journey and our ambition to grow the business in North America”, says Heléne Mellquist, President of Volvo Penta.

Fredrik Högberg joined the Volvo Group in 1994 and has held a broad range of leading positions within the Volvo Group, including areas such as digital services, retail development, and aftermarket sales. He currently holds the position of Senior Vice President Services, Solutions, Digital & IT for Mack and Volvo Trucks North America.

Acting President Tony Kelleher will continue his position as head of Customer Support & Training in North America.

