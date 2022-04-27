Changes to Volvo Penta Executive Management Group

Volvo Penta welcomes Lennart Börjesson as a new member of its Executive Management Group. As of 1 September, Lennart Börjesson will take up the position of Senior Vice President Planning, Purchasing & Product and Solution Development, replacing Peter Granqvist who will lead Volvo Group’s electromobility technology developments as Senior Vice President Volvo Group Electromobility Technology.

“Since this role is instrumental for Volvo Penta’s transition, I am very happy to welcome Lennart Börjesson to our team. He will help us secure speed and execution which is extremely important going forward. I see Lennart ’s long, wide, and deep experience as a great contribution to the entire Volvo Penta organization,” says Heléne Mellquist, President Volvo Penta.

Lennart Börjesson has held a series of leading positions since he joined the Volvo Group in 1985. He currently holds the position of Senior Vice President Vehicle Engineering at Volvo Group Trucks Technology.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Peter Granqvist for his outstanding work with both successfully managing the past years of significant operational challenges and laying the foundation for Volvo Penta’s transition into net-zero value chain emissions. We now have a clear path on which we will continue. I’m of course very happy for Peter and I’m really glad that we get to keep him within the Volvo Group,” says Heléne Mellquist.