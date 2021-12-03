Changes to Volvo Penta Executive Management Group

Volvo Penta welcomes Tony Kelleher as a new member of the Volvo Penta Executive Group. As of December 1st Tony has taken up the position of Acting President of Volvo Penta of the Americas, replacing Martin Bjuve.

As of December 1st, Tony Kelleher has been appointed as the Acting President of Volvo Penta of the Americas. Tony has several years of experience within Volvo Penta in a wide range of roles and locations around the world. In his current role, Tony serves as the VP of Customer Support & Training at Volvo Penta of the Americas, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and service.

“It is exciting to have Tony on board within the Volvo Penta Executive Group,” says Heléne Mellquist, President of Volvo Penta. “He has a strong focus on the customer perspective and is well-respected across the Volvo Penta organization. I am confident he will support our employees, customers, and key stakeholders in a leading way.”

Effective as of December 1st, Martin Bjuve will leave the Volvo Penta Executive Group. Since January 1st, 2020, Martin has served as President of Volvo Penta of the Americas. This is a mutual agreement between Martin and Volvo Penta. Martin will remain in the Volvo Group and has decided to take the lead on a new assignment reporting to the President of Volvo Penta.

The recruitment of a new President of Volvo Penta of the Americas is ongoing.