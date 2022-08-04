CILT(UK) publishes paper on air freight in the UK

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK – CILT(UK) – has released a briefing paper on air freight in the UK.

Produced by the Institute’s Aviation Policy Group, part of the Public Policies Committee, the paper reviews the current nature of the air freight sector. It aims to highlight areas where policy makers in government and industry with a particular interest can assist with the progress required to support UK cargo aviation.

Whilst passenger air transportation is more widely understood, the paper has been produced to help make the UK air freight industry more visible and less impenetrable. The UK air freight sector is vital to the functioning of the UK’s import and export markets, and in safeguarding its supply lines. Resilience in the sector is essential to the national interest.

Written by aviation expert Dr Sally Dixon, the paper argues aviation will see radical change over the next century from new modes of transport, new power sources, increased efficiency, and sustainability. Whilst many opportunities exist in the air freight market, support for the radical changes that are imminent will be imperative if the UK is to play a leading role in the increasingly rapid and clean transportation of goods.

Dr Sally Dixon, Lead-Author of Air Freight Briefing Paper said: “The crisis deriving from the Covid-19 pandemic has stimulated rapid growth in air cargo.

Unprecedented growth in e-commerce and the need for rapid deployment of PPE, vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment is driving modernisation and innovation in the sector. However, policy issues, labour and skills shortages must be addressed if the UK is to maintain its global competitiveness.”

To read the paper in full, click here.