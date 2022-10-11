Chemical Business Association creates new roles to support growth plans

The Chemical Business Association (CBA), which represents the UK chemical supply chain, has announced the recent appointment of two key team members.

Douglas Leech, who was the CBA’s Technical Director, has been appointed to the newly created role of Special Projects Director, whilst Elaine McGavin has expanded her remit and is now the association’s Regulatory and Responsible Care Lead.

Both positions have been created in response to membership of the CBA growing to record levels, with the appointments being part of an ongoing structural reorganisation to ensure members receive the best possible value from their membership. In addition, to ensure that the CBA can best deal with current and future challenges, not to mention opportunities in the chemical supply chain.

Leech joined the CBA in 2003 following a 20-year tenure in the product formulation sector, where he worked in both Research & Development and Health & Safety.

As Special Projects Director, Leech’s focus will also involve overall strategy and objectives, and close collaboration with key stakeholders and organisations. In particular, he will focus on working towards an alternative UK REACH model. Although his new position will see him taking a step back from core services and day-to-day activities, Leech will continue to play a key role in delivering presentations and addressing expertise-based queries, particularly on legislative issues.

McGavin has been with the CBA since 2019 and boasts more than 20 years’ experience in various sectors, including Research & Development, supply chain and catalysis. In her new role, her core objectives will include supporting members with regulatory and sustainability issues. McGavin is also a Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor (DGSA).

Tim Doggett, CEO of the CBA said: “Both Doug and Elaine have been key members of the CBA team for several years, helping to drive the association forward. They have already contributed enormously to the success of the CBA. I am delighted these new roles will allow them to continue doing outstanding work for the association in future.”

Members are the CBA’s most important consideration and both appointments come amidst a drive by the association to enhance and expand membership activities, whilst providing support to the wider chemicals industry. During 2022, the association has introduced several new initiatives, including Online Clinics and Best Practice Workshops. It has also rebranded its regional meetings as Member Engagement Days and has been placing increased importance on Committees, giving them a sense of purpose and an environment to contribute.

The CBA has also been involved in various programmes aimed at de-stigmatising the industry and highlighting its diverse career options. To encourage young people to engage with the chemical sector, it established its Future Council earlier this year.

Additionally, the association has been continuing its efforts towards government/legislative breakthroughs, collaborating with the Home Office on gamma butyrolactone (GBL) and 1,4-butanediol (BDO) amendments and working with the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to explore a new UK Reach model/timeline.

“For nearly a century the CBA has proven to be a steadfast partner that members can rely on for representation, training, guidance and assistance on issues around trade, compliance, regulation, sustainability, and more. The creation of these strategic new roles is in line with our unwavering efforts to best serve and support our members,” concludes Doggett.

More about Chemical Business Association:

The Chemical Business Association (CBA), founded in 1923, has a long and illustrious heritage in delivering for its members and is the leading organisation representing the complete chemical supply chain. Many of its members are SME’s and include manufacturers, distributors, traders, warehouse operators, logistics and transport companies, as well as service providers and suppliers who collectively are the main chemical industry interface providing products and services to virtually every sector.

Such a diverse membership gives the distinct advantage of a 360-degree view and insight of the global chemical supply chain which, combined with the extensive and in-depth expertise of its staff, enables the CBA to provide wide-ranging services and support to its members, and to engage and work closely with Government and other key stakeholders in the UK and overseas.

The chemicals and pharmaceutical industry is the UK’s second biggest industry and is the nation’s number one manufacturing exporter, and CBA members contribute more than £3 billion to the UK economy and employ over 10,000 people. Chemicals are vital for society and with more than 95% of all manufactured products containing inputs from the chemicals industry, CBA members handle around 6.75 million tonnes and make over 2.5 million deliveries of chemicals each year. Health and safety, people and sustainability are at the heart of the CBA, and it leads and participates in many initiatives such as the ‘Responsible Care Programme’ which it has been part of since 1993.

The Chemical Business Association is the voice of the UK chemical supply chain.

www.chemical.org.uk