CHEP accredited as a Top Employer in Europe

United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Poland, Belgium, France and Italy individually accredited due to excellent employee conditions and HR practices

CHEP, the supply chain solutions company, has been certified as a 2022 Top Employer in Europe for the fifth year in a row with United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Poland, Belgium, France and Italy being individually accredited by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), a global certifier recognising excellence in employee conditions.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, CHEP has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace. In the past year they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in Europe this year.”

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. TEI only recognises organisations that achieve the highest standards of excellence in employee conditions.

CHEP’s employee conditions and HR practices define their ‘Workplace Positive’ pillar, as part of their 2025 Sustainability targets, with a special focus on Inclusion and Diversity. “’Workplace Positive’ means a working environment that provides our employees with fulfilling work and contributes to a positive society”, said Piers Hollier, Vice President, Human Resources, CHEP Europe. “A well-governed, safe, diverse and engaged workforce directly relates to customer satisfaction, attracting and retaining talent and better financial outcomes. We believe a truly inclusive environment fuels innovation, growth and agility.”

In 2021, CHEP achieved 36% of female employees in management roles in Europe, and 32% globally. The company commits to at least 40% of management roles to be held by women and double the number of women in its plants by 2025, and aims to be rated within the top 20% of inclusive companies to work for. CHEP continues to be an active member of LEAD, an organisation committed to building more gender balance in the retail, FMCG and supply chain industries.

In addition to Europe, CHEP has achieved Top Employer accreditation in Africa and Latin America, with a total of 21 countries certified worldwide.

For more information on CHEP, visit www.chep.com.

For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com