CHEP certified as a ‘Top Employer in Europe’ for third year in a row

CHEP, the leading FMCG and retail end-to-end supply chain specialist, has been certified as a Top Employer in Europe for the third year in a row, also achieving the accolade for its UK arm of the business for the fifth consecutive year.

To become a certified Top Employer in Europe, companies are required to have five countries from across the continent individually accredited by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), a global certifier recognising excellence in employee conditions. In CHEP’s case, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain and the UK were all accredited due to excellent employee conditions and HR practices.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said: “To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation has to prove that the implementation of their strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. We’d like to congratulate CHEP on achieving this accreditation once again this year.”

TEI only awards this certification to organisations that achieve the highest standards of excellence in employee conditions. Following validation and an external audit, performance scores are rated against an international standard. The programme recognises leading employers around the world by assessing employee offerings across ten topics, including Talent Strategy & Acquisition, Workplace Planning, Learning & Development, Career & Succession Management, Culture or Compensation & Benefits.

Piers Hollier, Vice President of Human Resources at CHEP Europe, said: “The Top Employer accreditation is incredibly important to us across the European business because it means we’re continuing to reach a high benchmark of best practice every year – and that the business is successfully focusing its activities to further support our employees. This award ensures that we maintain a well-rounded HR offering for our employees, which means our employees find CHEP an enjoyable place to work and can offer a great level of service to our customers.”

In the last year, CHEP has increased its contribution to inclusion and diversity, employing 38.9% of female employees in management roles across Europe, signed the LEAD Europe Network’s pledge to accelerate gender equality and drive inclusion in the European retail and consumer goods industry, and also set up its own LGBTIQ+ network among other initiatives, which has been by the recognised by employees and accreditation judges alike.

Thomas Allmark, Director of Inclusion and Diversity at CHEP EMEA, said: “We see diversity as a core strength and recognise the exceptional variety of talent, creativity and perspectives this brings. By creating a culture where everyone can be their true authentic self and put their unique skills, experiences and perspectives to good use, we are building a better place to work for all employees.”