Choosing a workwear supplier: 6 vital things to look out for

Choosing workwear for your team is an important task for any employer. You need to find high-quality workwear that will offer the protection and durability your staff need to do their jobs properly. There are a lot of suppliers out there, and deciding on the one that will suit you and your business best can be a real challenge. It can also be costly to make the wrong choice.

It is a good idea to do research into the suppliers available and decide what matters most to you as an employer and a businessperson. Here are some of the key attributes you could look for when selecting your next workwear supplier.

Quality

Naturally, one of the most important things you will be looking for is quality. It may help to ask some other local businesspeople for their recommendations for reliable workwear suppliers.

You can also check out online reviews to get an overview of how reliable their products are. It is essential to be wary of fake or spam reviews online. It may also help to look for suppliers who offer brand name workwear so that you can be sure you are getting the best quality.

Affordability

It is crucial never to sacrifice quality for cost, but it is still helpful to seek out the best deal on your workwear. It may help to look into multiple suppliers to see who offers the workwear you have decided on for the lowest price, particularly if you are choosing brand name items.

It is also worth enquiring about discounts for multiple purchases and see if the supplier is willing to send you some samples before you commit.

Range

It is a good idea to find a supplier that will give you the broadest range of options for workwear. You should consider what you need to supply your employees with and shop around to find a supplier that can provide you with everything you need in one go. Snickers Workwear is a fantastic example of the kind of range you should be looking for in a workwear supplier, offering everything from tools to boots.

Location

It can be helpful to choose a local supplier so that you can go in person to their business premises if you need to. At the very least, it is often better to choose a UK based supplier, as it will be easier to get in touch with them if you have an issue with your order.

Customer Service

Good customer service is a crucial consideration. You will need to be able to get in touch with your supplier should anything go wrong with the order and have the peace of mind that they will rectify the situation quickly. It is a good idea to check out the different ways you can contact the business should you need to and see how responsive they are to emails and phone calls.

Durability

You will need workwear that stands the test of time and heavy use. This is particularly important for businesses that operate warehouses or on-site where safety is paramount. It may help to do some research into the different materials on offer so that you fully understand their advantages and limitations. It is often better to pay more for more durable materials than having to buy all new gear frequently.