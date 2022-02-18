Chosen FEW: Four more Renault Trucks C Tippers for J T FEW Plant Hire Ltd

To keep pace with increasing demand, Ipswich-based J T FEW Plant Hire Ltd is putting four new Renault Trucks C tippers into service, naming exceptional service from Renault Trucks and its dealer network as key drivers of the deal. Two 32 tonne C430 8x4s, fitted with Marshall’s Hardox Lightweight Tipping Bodies, hit the road in December with a further two coming on-board in January. An additional four C430 eight wheelers are planned for later in 2022.

Supplied by Renault Trucks dealer Norfolk Truck and Van, the new trucks operate out of construction sites across the Ipswich area, bringing aggregates back to J T FEW Plant Hire Ltd’s own recycling centre, diverting from landfill, and reloading the recycled aggregates back out for resale.

As a long-standing customer of Renault Trucks, J T FEW Plant Hire Ltd Director, Ben Few, explains why they opted for the new C430s: “Having worked with Renault Trucks since the 1990s, they have been extremely good to us over the years. It’s imperative that the trucks are out on the road and, to be honest, we just don’t experience the breakdown issues that we do with other manufacturers.”

The new C430s are the latest ‘Evolution’ models that bring major improvements in terms of driving comfort, enhanced on-board safety and productivity as well as featuring a bolder, more assertively styled exterior design. J T FEW Plant Hire Ltd’s new trucks come fitted with the Optidriver AT2612F gearbox with automatic clutch, and are equipped with Renault Trucks Euro VI Step E engines with technology designed to further reduce fuel consumption, including a new and improved version of the Optivision predictive cruise control system and an optimised cruise control system, with two selectable driving modes

Ben Few says: “We got three manufacturers to quote for the four trucks and we asked for their best price, first time. Norfolk Truck and Van was the only one to listen to the brief and offer the best price on the new Evolution model which comes with additional driver comforts and which have been very well received by our drivers.”

Benefitting from a 3-year full Renault Excellence R&M Package that will be carried out by Norfolk Truck and Van, Ben Few says it was the dealer back up service that was a crucial factor in selecting the latest vehicles: “The Renault Trucks dealer coverage in the area is unrivalled and have three located within the Ipswich area. We always find that their back up service is far better and, in especially in recent years, Renault Trucks has been far more accommodating in keeping our lorries on the road.”

“Fourteen out of our fleet of 20 tippers are now Renault Trucks and, following good experiences, we continue to convert each of the trucks as they come up for replacement. We now know the Renault trucks inside and out, they are robust and keep our business as efficient as possible,” concludes Ben.