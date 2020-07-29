Chris Baker set to lead service team at Rygor’s new Heathrow Truck Centre

With works fully underway at its new, dedicated truck site at The Camgate Centre in Stanwell, Rygor Commercials announces who will be at the helm of its service department, helping to keep customers’ vehicles on the road.

Chris Baker, who is currently workshop manager at Rygor Heathrow has been promoted to service manager of Rygor Heathrow Truck site, once the facility opens this autumn. Chris said: “I started at Rygor as an admin manager, a front of house service reception role. I spent just over two years doing that and loved the role and the fantastic team I worked with. I learnt so much in that role and felt much more confident when I was then given the opportunity to work in the workshop, as workshop manager. I have really enjoyed this side of the service department and now, having done both this and an admin role, I feel ready to move into a service managerial position.

“I am really excited about the new role to be honest with you. I feel that being able to focus on truck customers will be a fantastic way forward. The whole team at the new truck site will all understand specific truck customers’ needs and deliver exemplary service,” Chris added.

Rygor’s new truck-dedicated facility will offer customers almost 30,000sq ft of space across the site, a rarity for this area of the country. Not only will parking and truck and trailer manoeuvrability be ample, the Centre’s workshop will comprise of at least 16 workshop truck bays with top of the range, fully automated safety systems and two pits. It is also planned for the workshop to be fitted with full vehicle test preparation equipment.

Chris continued: “I think customers can expect the focus to really be on their needs and the specific requirements truck customers have. We will maximise vehicle uptime and the bigger workshop, tacho rollers and ATF lanes in-house will enhance the experience for our truck customers. The new truck centre is also going to be a great site for our staff; a fantastic, new working environment, with an over-arching focus on providing the highest levels of customer service. Many of our team will be moving across to the new site, so our customers will still be able to work with familiar faces, who already understand their business requirements. I want it to be a friendly environment for customers, where they feel that they are known by our team and we are always here to help keep their vehicles on the road – this is very much the Rygor way.”

Van customers will also benefit from the new site opening, as Rygor’s existing Heathrow site off Stanwell Road will become a retail-friendly Van dedicated site, offering sales, parts and maintenance of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Chris added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me personally, but also for our site and our business. It’s a really exciting time here at Rygor and I can’t wait for the new site to open. I must say that I am incredibly well supported here and that is thanks to my manager, Sean Joyce who is our current Heathrow service manager. Working here, the ethos has always been to support, progress and promote. It’s been the best place I have ever worked. It’s literally amazing to work in this building with these people. I aspire to make Rygor Heathrow Truck an equally great place for us all to work and for our customers to visit.”

