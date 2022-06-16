CILT and Logistics UK launch unique government-backed campaign, Generation Logistics

The logistics industry has taken a decisive step to address the industry’s long-term recruitment and staff retention issues with the launch of a major new awareness and recruitment campaign, Generation Logistics. Co-ordinated by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and Logistics UK, in partnership with the Department for Transport, the campaign has already gained significant support and sponsorship from a wide range of businesses of all sizes from across the logistics industry.

By shining a spotlight on the skilled, complex nature of the UK’s interconnected logistics industry, as Phil Roe, President of Logistics UK explains, the campaign aims to attract, identify and develop a new and diverse generation of talent to fill vacancies industry-wide and future-proof the sector:

“Generation Logistics will provide our industry with the capability to attract and retain the skilled and ambitious workforce which it needs as our role in society continues to flourish,” he explains. “After the recognition of our workforce as key workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we protect and enhance our talent pool to keep our sector developing and thriving to support all sectors of the economy; Generation Logistics will give us the opportunity to do just that, by attracting and retaining the very best talent from across the country.”

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps MP, is delighted that the government is supporting the campaign: “I am proud to confirm government support for the Generation Logistics campaign. The pandemic has once again demonstrated the strategic importance of supply-chains and their associated workers. Their work to keep the UK moving was exemplary and I have nothing but admiration for those unsung heroes who keep the UK trading, keep food on our shelves and provide our factories, shops, hospitals and schools with the supplies they need. Logistics workers make a substantial difference to our lives, every day.

“However, we have a new challenge facing us as we look to the future of freight. We need to attract a diverse and skilled workforce to play a key part in a new, exciting era transforming an industry at the forefront of innovation and technology. There are thousands of logistics roles available to people from all backgrounds, experience and skills. This campaign will showcase those opportunities in artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, autonomous vehicles and the decarbonisation of the supply chain. This industry campaign is integral to not only supporting growth of this vital sector but also ensuring we have the workforce needed for now and the future.”

Sharon Kindleysides, Chief Executive of CILT comments: “Generation Logistics brings together operational logistics organisations, government, CILT (UK), Logistics UK and sector trade bodies to create and support a campaign that will raise the positive profile of the sector and inform and attract the resources and talent that we need to meet the future demands that will be placed on us. The sector has been recognised as critical infrastructure over recent years and Generation Logistics will highlight the huge range of roles and career development opportunities that are available at all levels and across all modes and activities.”

In addition to a comprehensive web portal, containing careers advice and guidance, features, video content, jobs and news, the campaign will focus on a number of key demographic areas, all of which could be inclined towards taking up a role in logistics. As Roe continues, it is critical that as many people are made aware of the opportunities available to them as possible:

“Before the pandemic, logistics was a largely hidden industry, yet acted as a vital cog in the wheel of our interconnected economy. It is vital that our sector now takes advantage of its new-found awareness to highlight the complexity and technological developments involved in moving goods to their destinations, to encourage new recruits into our industry and protect our supply chain. We often say logistics is the country’s ‘hidden secret’ – Generation Logistics is the campaign which will challenge that perception and bring the sector to the forefront of people’s minds, as a forward thinking, fast paced modern industry with much to offer today’s employees, as well as the workforce of tomorrow.”

Today’s industry launch took place at Multimodal at the NEC in Birmingham, where Trudy Harrison MP, Under- Secretary of State for Transport, met some of the campaign’s sponsors and took part in a round table to debate the issues facing logistics recruiters today. And while the launch of the campaign to consumers is set for 26 July 2022, there is still time to get involved as a sponsor, as Ms Kindleysides confirms:

“The sector has really stood up to the challenge of funding an industry-wide campaign like this, and we are so grateful for the support we have received thus far, alongside, of course, vital government funding. But alongside commercial sponsors and other industry bodies, we still have scope for more sponsors to get on board and take advantage of the awareness that Generation Logistics will create. To find out more about becoming a sponsor, and the benefits on offer, please visit https://logistics.org.uk/generation-logistics.”