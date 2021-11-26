CILT announces Awards for Excellence Finalists

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is delighted to announce the finalists for its 29th Awards for Excellence.
The winners of the Institute’s 29th Awards for Excellence will be announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London on 17th March 2022.
The CILT Awards for Excellence highlight the very best in the logistics and transport profession and recognise those who are making change in these sectors. Despite a challenging period for the industry, the judges were heartened by the nominations this year, demonstrating the drive for innovation and development has continued in this dynamic sector.
As CILT assists its members in navigating a turbulent time, the Institute remains committed to providing opportunities for individuals and organisations to learn from each other and implement best practice through sharing the achievements of the profession. Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive, CILT(UK), said: “Without the hard work and dedication of our members in the transport, logistics and associated supply chain sectors, our lives would look very different. During what has been an undoubtedly difficult year, our profession has rose to the occasion and continued to provide an essential service while continuously seeking to improve.
“At CILT, we know that away from the media spotlight are untold numbers of people and organisations who are working tirelessly to supply the UK with goods from markets near and far. These people work day and night, often in difficult or uncomfortable conditions, and deserve our praise.
“That is why it is so important that we come together in 2022 to recognise the best of the profession. From my conversations with members, I know that the focus on improving processes and deploying new technologies for the benefit of organisations and consumers has continued despite the challenges of the past year, and I am excited to share some of those stories in March 2022.”
This year’s finalists were selected by an expert judging panel from wide array of entries. Each initiative was worthy of commendation, however only a select few could progress to the finalist’s round.
The finalists for CILT’s 29th Awards for Excellence are:
Diversity Champion
- Melanie Clarke, Highways England
- Caroline Eglinton, Network Rail
- Charlie Woodhead, LNER
Rising Star
- Nichola Byrne, WSP
- Joe Murfitt, Pall-Ex
- Alistair Plant, Carlton Forest
Environmental Improvement
- Carlton Forest
- Hermes
- Transport for London
Freight Transport
- DHL
- Valqari
- Yodel
Health, Safety & Wellbeing
- Engro Fertilizers
- RAF Benson Logistics Squadron
- Wren Kitchens
Operations Management
- CEVA Logistics
- Heathrow Airport
- Trucksters
Passenger Transport
- Go North East
- Reading Buses
- Transport for London
People Development
- National Express West Midlands
- PD Ports
- Yusen Logistics
Supply Chain Innovation
- DHL
- Kuehne+Nagel
- Movianto
Technology Innovation
- Bacton Transport and Lytx
- National Highways
- Travis Perkins
Transport Policy and Planning
- Nottingham City Council
- Royal Mail and National Highways
Warehouse Operations
- Invar and Games Workshop
- SEC Storage
- Urban Outfitters Peterborough
