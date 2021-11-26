CILT announces Awards for Excellence Finalists

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is delighted to announce the finalists for its 29th Awards for Excellence.

The winners of the Institute’s 29th Awards for Excellence will be announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London on 17th March 2022.

The CILT Awards for Excellence highlight the very best in the logistics and transport profession and recognise those who are making change in these sectors. Despite a challenging period for the industry, the judges were heartened by the nominations this year, demonstrating the drive for innovation and development has continued in this dynamic sector.

As CILT assists its members in navigating a turbulent time, the Institute remains committed to providing opportunities for individuals and organisations to learn from each other and implement best practice through sharing the achievements of the profession. Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive, CILT(UK), said: “Without the hard work and dedication of our members in the transport, logistics and associated supply chain sectors, our lives would look very different. During what has been an undoubtedly difficult year, our profession has rose to the occasion and continued to provide an essential service while continuously seeking to improve.

“At CILT, we know that away from the media spotlight are untold numbers of people and organisations who are working tirelessly to supply the UK with goods from markets near and far. These people work day and night, often in difficult or uncomfortable conditions, and deserve our praise.

“That is why it is so important that we come together in 2022 to recognise the best of the profession. From my conversations with members, I know that the focus on improving processes and deploying new technologies for the benefit of organisations and consumers has continued despite the challenges of the past year, and I am excited to share some of those stories in March 2022.”

This year’s finalists were selected by an expert judging panel from wide array of entries. Each initiative was worthy of commendation, however only a select few could progress to the finalist’s round.

The finalists for CILT’s 29th Awards for Excellence are:

Diversity Champion

Melanie Clarke, Highways England

Caroline Eglinton, Network Rail

Charlie Woodhead, LNER

Rising Star

Nichola Byrne, WSP

Joe Murfitt, Pall-Ex

Alistair Plant, Carlton Forest

Environmental Improvement

Carlton Forest

Hermes

Transport for London

Freight Transport

DHL

Valqari

Yodel

Health, Safety & Wellbeing

Engro Fertilizers

RAF Benson Logistics Squadron

Wren Kitchens

Operations Management

CEVA Logistics

Heathrow Airport

Trucksters

Passenger Transport

Go North East

Reading Buses

Transport for London

People Development

National Express West Midlands

PD Ports

Yusen Logistics

Supply Chain Innovation

DHL

Kuehne+Nagel

Movianto

Technology Innovation

Bacton Transport and Lytx

National Highways

Travis Perkins

Transport Policy and Planning

Nottingham City Council

Royal Mail and National Highways

Warehouse Operations

Invar and Games Workshop

SEC Storage

Urban Outfitters Peterborough

For more information, and to book your place: ciltuk.org.uk/awards. 01536 740148 or events@ciltuk.org.uk.