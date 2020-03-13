CILT Awards for Excellence 2020 open for entries

The countdown is now on to enter this year’s Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Awards for Excellence

Celebrating the best success stories in the profession, CILT’s Awards for Excellence 2020 is now seeking entries in 12 prestigious award categories.

For more than 100 years, CILT has celebrated the brightest talent and the most innovative organisations, recognising those who continue to raise standards and move the profession forward.

The awards are the ultimate seal of approval for those involved in the movement of goods and people, and are assessed by expert judging panels made up of 60 industry-leading volunteer professionals.

Now in its 28th year, the awards recognise and reward the most outstanding achievements by the very best individuals and organisations throughout the profession.

This year, there are 12 awards on offer, celebrating success in categories as varied as; championing diversity, warehouse operations, passenger transport and environmental improvement. For a full list of the categories and the criteria used to judge the entries, visit: ciltuk.org.uk/awards.

Organisations and individuals have until Friday 22nd May 2020 to submit their entries for this year’s awards. Entrants do not need to be a member of CILT to put themselves forward for these renowned awards.

The winners of CILT’s 28th Awards for Excellence will be announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London on Thursday 22nd October 2020.

Kevin Richardson FCILT, Chief Executive, CILT, says: “For the last century, CILT has built itself on recognising, supporting and celebrating brilliance in our profession. This year’s awards are a chance for organisations to prove that they empower their staff to evolve our profession, as we celebrate success and elevate the profile of individuals and organisations that are succeeding within our challenging, demanding and essential sectors.

“CILT prides itself on the fact that its awards are open to everyone from all over the world, for organisations of all sizes and individuals of all ages and levels of expertise. If you are thinking of nominating yourself, your company or somebody you work with, I encourage you all to do so today and look forward to celebrating with you later this year.”

To submit an entry at the CILT Annual Awards for Excellence Dinner, visit: ciltuk.org.uk/awards or contact the Events team. 01536 740148. events@ciltuk.org.uk