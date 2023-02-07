CILT Awards for Excellence now open for entries

The highly anticipated CILT(UK) ¬Awards for Excellence are now open for entries – with opportunities to nominate organisations and individuals across transport, logistics and supply chain sectors in 12 prestigious awards categories.

The CILT(UK) Awards for Excellence celebrate and recognise excellence in categories as varied as: championing diversity, warehouse operations, passenger transport and environmental improvement.

Now in its 30th year, the industry will join together on Thursday 28 September at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London for a special ceremony to applaud the brightest talent and most pioneering organisations across the UK.

Entries are assessed by an expert judging panels made up of industry-leading professionals and further information about how to enter can be found here.

This is a great opportunity for organisations from across logistics and transport to celebrate key achievements and gives a unique chance to inspire the wider profession by sharing best practice and innovation.

Last year’s CILT Awards for Excellence winners include organisations such as Wren Kitchens; Yodel; Travis Perkins; Nottingham City Council and Urban Outfitters.

Looking forward to 2023 awards ceremony, Sharon Kindleysides, Chief Executive, CILT(UK) said:

“CILT has built a strong reputation of celebrating innovation in the profession and this year’s CILT Awards for Excellence is the perfect opportunity for organisations to share and celebrate success within their respective organisations and among their peers. We’re delighted to be recognising talent and innovation in our industry for the 30th year and I encourage members and the wider organisation to put forward nominations across the broad scope of categories available.”

To submit an entry to the CILT Awards for Excellence, visit: www.ciltuk.org.uk/awards or contact the Events team via email: events@ciltuk.org.uk.