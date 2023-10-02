CILT Awards for Excellence winners revealed in London last night

CILT was delighted to honour the winners of its 2023 Awards for Excellence at a special ceremony in London’s West End last night.

Logistics and transport professionals gathered at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square to honour the very best individuals and organisations who make a significant impact within the logistics and transport profession every day.

Hosted by Georgie Barrat technology and consumer presenter, broadcaster and journalist hosted the event, more than 300 guests gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the long-standing awards event.

The awards featured 11 categories and winners on the night include

CILT’s award for outstanding achievement, the Sir Robert Lawrence Award, was presented by Andrew Weatherill, Interim CEO and Company Secretary to Clare Bottle, Chief Executive of the UK Warehousing Association.

Andrew Weatherill, Interim CEO and Company Secretary said: “I am immensely proud at how our profession and our members rise to the challenges they are faced every year and continue to innovate and progress our industry forward. All of the entries we received this year demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation, hard work and dedication. The importance of what our members do day in, day out cannot be overstated, and it is a great pleasure to be able to come together to celebrate the very best talent, people and initiatives in our profession at an event like this one. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and winners and for the great work they do.”

The winners of the CILT Awards for Excellence 2023 are:

HEALTH, SAFETY & WELLBEING

DFDS Seaways

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT

Menzies

FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Zedify

WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS

Huboo

OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT

Boohoo

TRANSPORT POLICY AND PLANNING

Transport for London

PASSENGER TRANSPORT

Reading Buses

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION

First Bus

PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT

BAE Systems

DIVERSITY CHAMPION

Diane Ward, Carlton Forest Group

RISING STAR

Ian Speers, Pacto Medical

SIR ROBERT LAWRENCE AWARD

Clare Bottle, CEO at UK Warehousing Association

