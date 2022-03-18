CILT Awards for Excellence winners revealed

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK – CILT(UK) – was pleased to honour the winners of its 2021 Awards for Excellence at a special ceremony in London on 17 March.

The awards honour the very best individuals and organisations who make a significant impact within the logistics and transport profession by helping keep the country moving.

This year’s event saw a welcome return to in-person celebrations as last year’s ceremony was carried out virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hosted by actor, former rugby player and broadcaster Martin Bayfield more than 300 guests gathered in London to celebrate the great and the good of the logistics and transport sector.

The awards featured 12 categories and winners on the night include Hermes, Heathrow Airport, Go North East and PD Ports.

CILT’s award for outstanding achievement, the Sir Robert Lawrence Award, was presented by Phil Roe FCILT, CILT Board Member and Chief Customer Officer at DHL to Professor Richard Wilding OBE FCILT.

Commenting on the event, Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive of CILT(UK) said: “I am immensely proud at how our profession and our members have risen to the challenges of the past two years. Shining through all of the entries this year is a commitment to innovation, hard work and dedication. The importance of what our members do day in, day out cannot be overstated, and it is a great pleasure to be able to come together to celebrate the very best talent, people and initiatives in our profession at an event like this one. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and winners and for the great work they do.”

The winners of the CILT Awards for Excellence 2021 are:

HEALTH, SAFETY & WELLBEING

Sponsored by TACL

Wren Kitchens

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT

Sponsored by SCALA

Hermes

FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Yodel

WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS

Urban Outfitters

OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT

Heathrow Airport

TRANSPORT POLICY AND PLANNING

Nottingham City Council

PASSENGER TRANSPORT

Go North East

SUPPLY CHAIN INNOVATION

Sponsored by GXO Logistics

Movianto

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION

Sponsored by Blink

Travis Perkins

PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT

PD Ports

DIVERSITY CHAMPION

Sponsored by Michael Page

Melanie Clarke, Director of Customer Service, National Highways

RISING STAR

Nichola Byrne, Transport Planner, WSP

SIR ROBERT LAWRENCE AWARD

Sponsored by DHL

Professor Richard Wilding OBE FCILT