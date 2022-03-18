CILT Awards for Excellence winners revealed

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK – CILT(UK) – was pleased to honour the winners of its 2021 Awards for Excellence at a special ceremony in London on 17 March.
The awards honour the very best individuals and organisations who make a significant impact within the logistics and transport profession by helping keep the country moving.
This year’s event saw a welcome return to in-person celebrations as last year’s ceremony was carried out virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Hosted by actor, former rugby player and broadcaster Martin Bayfield more than 300 guests gathered in London to celebrate the great and the good of the logistics and transport sector.
The awards featured 12 categories and winners on the night include Hermes, Heathrow Airport, Go North East and PD Ports.
CILT’s award for outstanding achievement, the Sir Robert Lawrence Award, was presented by Phil Roe FCILT, CILT Board Member and Chief Customer Officer at DHL to Professor Richard Wilding OBE FCILT.
Commenting on the event, Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive of CILT(UK) said: “I am immensely proud at how our profession and our members have risen to the challenges of the past two years. Shining through all of the entries this year is a commitment to innovation, hard work and dedication. The importance of what our members do day in, day out cannot be overstated, and it is a great pleasure to be able to come together to celebrate the very best talent, people and initiatives in our profession at an event like this one. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and winners and for the great work they do.”
The winners of the CILT Awards for Excellence 2021 are:
HEALTH, SAFETY & WELLBEING
Sponsored by TACL
Wren Kitchens
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT
Sponsored by SCALA
Hermes
FREIGHT TRANSPORT
Yodel
WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS
Urban Outfitters
OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT
Heathrow Airport
TRANSPORT POLICY AND PLANNING
Nottingham City Council
PASSENGER TRANSPORT
Go North East
SUPPLY CHAIN INNOVATION
Sponsored by GXO Logistics
Movianto
TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION
Sponsored by Blink
Travis Perkins
PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT
PD Ports
DIVERSITY CHAMPION
Sponsored by Michael Page
Melanie Clarke, Director of Customer Service, National Highways
RISING STAR
Nichola Byrne, Transport Planner, WSP
SIR ROBERT LAWRENCE AWARD
Sponsored by DHL
Professor Richard Wilding OBE FCILT