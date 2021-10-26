CILT delivers record number of CPC qualifications in one assessment series

On 5th October 2021, CILT (UK) delivered more than 900 TMCPC assessments to over 480 learners from Learning Partners across the nation.

The Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) for Transport Managers in Passenger Transport and Road Haulage is offered by CILT(UK) and includes a range of subjects related to the business and operations of road haulage and passenger transport.

A requirement for the granting of a standard ‘O’ Licence for both freight and passenger operations is that the licence holder either holds or has access to the services of someone who holds a Certificate of Professional Competence. The CPC is a qualification issued on behalf of all EU national transport departments (DfT) in the UK and CILT(UK) is a Regulated Awarding Organisation for the CPC.

Earlier this year, CILT revamped its TMCPC offering to include learning elements that focus on workplace application, with the addition of case studies.

Including options for online and paper-based assessment, CILT offers its CPC qualification through Accredited Learning Partners across the UK and includes CPC eMembership for one year so that students can continue their professional development journey.

Commenting on the achievement, Tania Barker, Director of Education and Professional Standards at CILT(UK) said: “CILT’s CPC has been developed by the industry for the industry. Our subject matter experts regularly review the syllabus content to make it is as up-to-date and relevant as possible. We’re proud to support the critical role of Transport Managers by delivering increasing numbers of assessments to learners along with offering more assessments dates throughout the year” she said.

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive at CILT congratulated the team on a huge effort and said this milestone is a testament to CILT’s commitment to developing an engaging and accessible learning experience for all students. “Everyone involved in road transport who operates a vehicle for hire and reward must demonstrate evidence of professional competence. By assisting transport professionals through their CPC qualification, we are helping to keep the nation moving through increasing the number of qualified professionals who are able to helping grapple with the continuing supply chain disruptions and delays,” he said.

