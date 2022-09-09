ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
YANMAR Engines new 5 year warranty
ZEBRA - One unified software platform. Endless and easy upgradeability
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
CILT is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen

CILT is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen

MHWmagazine 1 hour ago Supply Chain

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. CILT offers its condolences to our patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and all members of the Royal Family at this sad time.

Sharon Kindleysides FCILT, Chief Executive at CILT(UK) said:

“We are deeply saddened by Her Majesty’s passing and extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to our Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. Queen Elizabeth II served the people of this country with dedication and generosity for more than 70 years. Her life of service and dedication has touched so many of us and her reign was one of impact, inspiration and influence.”

ciltuk.org.uk

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

K1 Logistics welcomes first Volvo trucks in quest for short - And long term gains

K1 Logistics welcomes first Volvo trucks in quest for short – And long term gains

South Wales-based K1 Logistics has taken delivery of its first-ever Volvo trucks, welcoming six new …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape