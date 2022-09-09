CILT is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. CILT offers its condolences to our patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and all members of the Royal Family at this sad time.

Sharon Kindleysides FCILT, Chief Executive at CILT(UK) said:

“We are deeply saddened by Her Majesty’s passing and extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to our Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. Queen Elizabeth II served the people of this country with dedication and generosity for more than 70 years. Her life of service and dedication has touched so many of us and her reign was one of impact, inspiration and influence.”

