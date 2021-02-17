CILT launches 21-Point Plan for transport and logistics to achieve Net-Zero by 2025

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) believes that “we can achieve net-zero by 2050” through a range of measures recommended to government and others in its latest report, Routes to Net-Zero 2050: 2020 Year End Summary. The report includes 21 recommendations for action covering all transport modes and activities.

At the end of a year of study, debate and events, CILT has today published its year-end report summarising its work on Routes to Net Zero 2050 and looking ahead to the work to be done in 2021.

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive, CILT(UK), says: “Transport accounts for 28% of UK carbon emissions and, despite the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, transport emissions will grow with recovery unless action is taken. Government is clearly the key player, but industry, organisations and individuals are also urged to take action, and we believe there is plenty to be achieved, starting today.”

Recommendations for government include:

Taking an international leadership role in 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and the G7

Setting carbon budgets for the transport sector

Mandating the use of sustainable fuel

Continuing to incentivise the take-up of electric vehicles through grants and incentives

Setting a clear, long-term policy that taxation will be aligned to decarbonisation, resource efficiency and levelling up, including the replacement of fuel duty and vehicle tax by road pricing, and a review of Air Passenger Duty

Local government is recommended to play its part by implementing policies in ways that suit their circumstances, including:

Rolling out schemes for electric bikes

Ensuring new developments include vehicle charging points

Preparing active travel plans

Transport providers should implement decarbonisation schemes, some of which will require either direct government funding, support, or collaboration with industry, such as:

Home delivery providers should move to all-electric fleets by 2030

A rolling programme of rail electrification to enable the end of diesel-only traction by 2040

A trial of electric aircraft on short domestic routes

Campaigning to persuade people of the benefits of public transport

Industry and academia are the key players in research and development, and CILT’s recommendations for them are:

Continue to develop innovative transport decarbonisation technologies, ranging from apps to massive industrial projects to produce hydrogen and sustainable fuels, and to remove greenhouse gases

Ensuring that sufficient, affordable green electricity is available when and where it is needed

Paul Le Blond, Chair, Aviation Policy Group, CILT(UK) and editor of CILT’s Route to Net-Zero 2050 Year-End Report, says: “The government and many others published some key documents in 2020 indicating the way forward, notably the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, and this is expected to continue in 2021.

“All those within the profession have a key role to play in transport decarbonisation. We must spread the message that transport can achieve net zero by 2050 by a range of measures, some technological, some societal and some through policies.”