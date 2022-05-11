CILT(UK) appoints Sharon Kindleysides as new Chief Executive Officer

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK – CILT(UK) – is delighted to announce the appointment of Sharon Kindleysides as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sharon will join CILT(UK) on 16 May 2022 and succeeds Kevin Richardson FCILT, who is retiring after over six years in the role.

A global expert in transport and future mobility, Sharon boasts more than 19 years’ leadership experience in the sector – including previous roles as ITS Director for Transport in New South Wales, Australia and CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom Ltd. She also served a tenure as Chairman of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) in the UK.

Most recently, Sharon has held consultancy roles in the fields of future mobility and smart cities, she has also mentored a number of innovative international start-ups focussed on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and approaches to achieving net-zero.

Passionate about diversity, equality and inclusion in all areas, Sharon helped set up the Women in ITS Forum and served as its first Chair.

Sharon has an Honours Degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from University of the West of England and an MBA from University of Durham.

Commenting on her appointment, Sharon Kindleysides said: “I am delighted to be joining CILT(UK), an organisation who I have long admired. It is a huge honour to be leading the Institute at such a pivotal time, as the transport, logistics and supply chain profession is experiencing powerful momentum as well as increased public engagement and admiration. I am excited to have the opportunity to represent such an important sector and look forward to connecting with members and the profession at large.”

Alan Jones FCILT, Chair of the Board at CILT(UK) said: “After a comprehensive search, the Board has found a strong leader in Sharon. Her leadership experience and proven commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and innovation will guide the Institute through an important period of growth and opportunity. We welcome her to the team and look forward to her expertise as she leads CILT(UK) in the next phase of its journey.”

Sharon will be based at CILT(UK)’s head office in Corby, Northamptonshire. After a short handover period, Kevin Richardson will leave the Institute at the end of June 2022.

CILT(UK) is the leading chartered body for professionals involved in the movement of goods and people and their associated supply chains. Representing more than 12,500 members in the UK, CILT provides the knowledge, networks and know-how for individuals and collective success.

