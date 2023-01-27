CILT(UK) launches AI in the Supply Chain Survey 2023

In collaboration with InstaDeep Ltd, The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has created a snapshot survey on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Supply Chain – seeking views on the advantages of, the disadvantages and other thoughts on AI in supply chain.

CILT encourages members and the industry to take part in the survey and to consider what AI means to them and their supply chains as new technologies are used to modernise the profession.

Organised by CILT’s benchmarking club LogMark, the findings from this survey will be shared at a meeting scheduled for April 2023 where participants will be invited to attend, discuss the results and network with delegates.

Commenting on the survey, Graham Sheen, Corporate Sales Executive, CILT(UK), said:

“We’re pleased to launch the CILT – AI in the Supply Chain Survey 2023, in collaboration with InstaDeep. The survey is an opportunity to consider the impact that new technologies will have on the profession. We look forward to learning more about the potential impact of AI in the supply chain.”

Nathan Jones, Senior Sales Executive, InstaDeep, said:

“We’re proud to collaborate with the CILT in creating this survey. We encourage members to take part and consider the potentially transformative impact that AI will have on their respective supply chains. We’re looking forward to discussing the findings in April.”

The survey is currently available to complete online and the deadline for completion is Wednesday 15th February 2023.

Take part now: https://cilt.surveyi.com/CILT-AIintheSupplyChainSurvey2023