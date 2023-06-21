CILT(UK) reveals new Chair of the Board

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK – CILT(UK) – is delighted to announce Vikram Singla FCILT, Digital Transformation Director and Sustainability Ambassador at Oracle as its new Chair.

Vikram helps supply chain and logistics leaders leverage technology and data to deliver meaningful business outcomes for their organisations. He is an advisory board member at Cranfield University’s supply chain management research centre.

He is currently responsible for defining and executing the go-to-market strategy for supply chain, including logistics, cloud solutions in the UK. He has over 25 years’ experience in the technology sector, including deploying business transformation programmes for Fortune 500 firms.

Vikram has an MBA from Warwick Business School and graduated from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Delhi, India.

Vikram was elected as Chair of the Board of CILT(UK) on 25 May 2023. He has been a member of the Institute for more than 10 years and has been a valued Board member of CILT(UK) since May 2020. Vikram replaces previous Chair Alan Jones, who has been Chair of the Board since 2019 and whose term has come to an end.

Vikram Singla FCILT, Chair at CILT(UK) said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Chair, CILT(UK). I am committed to building on Alan Jones’ legacy to create an Institute that is inclusive, relevant and forward-looking. I look forward to working with the Board, President Leon Daniels, membership stakeholder groups the MRG and NRFCC, Vice Presidents and of course the staff of CILT(UK) to ensure the creation and development of an Institute we are all proud to be a part of.”

Alan Jones FCILT, Immediate Past Chair, CILT(UK), said: “It has been a tremendous honour to stand as Chair of this great Institute for the last four years, I am proud we have made great strides to develop the Institute into the essential home for all industry leaders and a new diverse generation. I give my full support to Vikram and the team as we continue to raise awareness of the Institute and promote our profession throughout what continues to be a challenging time for all of us involved in the movement of goods and people.”

Andrew Weatherill, Interim Chief Executive, CILT(UK), said: “I would like to thank Alan Jones for his hard-work, enthusiasm and dedication to the role of Chair, CILT(UK) over the last four years. He has been a great advocate of the Institute and supporter of the staff and he has been instrumental in ensuring that the Institute is fit for the future.

“I am looking forward to working with Vikram as new Chair, his extensive experience and commitment to digital transformation across our sector will ensure he provides an invaluable contribution to the development of our Institute.”

