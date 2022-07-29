CILT(UK) reveals the Top 30 Logistics Service Providers in the UK

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK – CILT(UK) – has revealed its Top 30 UK Logistics Service Providers for 2022.

Now in its fifth year, the highly anticipated Top 30 Logistics Service Providers list highlights organisations who are innovative, progressive and exemplify excellence.

Based on key criteria, the list assesses publicly available data from company’s financials, performance, professional accreditation, gender pay gap and human resources. The final ranking is determined by each organisation’s average score across eight categories.

This year’s list recognises major global logistics players, as well as a number of local family-owned businesses. DHL, DPD, GXO, Wincanton and Kuehne + Nagel took the Top 5 spots this year, and DHL was crowned the winner of the CILT(UK) Top 30 Logistics Service Providers for 2022.

Commenting on this achievement, Saul Resnick, CEO at DHL UK & Ireland said: “We’re focused on building positivity and energy in our business, and this is a great recognition of the work that the team have done. We have a great culture; we have great people and we’re part of the biggest supply chain company in the world who does things well by definition. All of that culminates in outstanding results, and recognition like this is truly wonderful to receive.”

Sharon Kindleysides FCILT, Chief Executive at CILT (UK) said: “Despite the ongoing challenges our industry faces on a daily basis, the past 12 months have been very successful for many organisations operating in this sector. The annual Top 30 list recognises those logistics providers who continue to innovate, evolve and deliver. Now in its fifth year, CILT’s Top 30 UK Logistics Providers list has become a staple in the Institute’s calendar and celebrates the vital role that this sector plays in moving, sourcing and storing the things we all need. I’m also delighted to see that more than 50% of the companies listed this year are Corporate Members of the Institute.”

The 2022 CILT(UK) Top Logistics Service Providers for 2022 are:

30. Bulkhaul

29. DX Delivery

28. Palletforce

27. DFDS

26. Turners

25. Kinaxia

24. DB Schenker

23. Tuffnells Parcels Express

22. W.H. Malcolm

21. Whistl UK

20. Palletways

19. PD Ports

18. Great Bear

17. Brenntag UK

16. Gist

15. Rico Logistics (TVS SCS)

14. Logistics Group Limited / Yodel

13. EV Cargo

12. Yusen Logistics

11. Fedex

10. CEVA Logistics

9. Clipper Logistics

8. Port of Felixstowe

7. UPS

6. Hermes / Evri

5. Kuehne and Nagel

4. Wincanton

3. GXO

2. DPD

1. DHL

