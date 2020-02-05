Cimcorp opens office in Spain to meet rising demand

Logistics automation specialist, Cimcorp, has established an office in Spain in response to growing interest in its robotic automation solutions, and has appointed Jarkko Hakkarainen as General Manager.

Manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic handling solutions, Cimcorp, has formed a new subsidiary – Cimcorp Iberia, S.L., based in Madrid – in order to serve the Spanish market better.

“Our decision to expand our presence into Spain is a logical step at this point,” commented Tero Peltomäki, Cimcorp’s Executive Vice President, Operations and Technology, “and supports our growth strategy. We have a well-established customer base in Spain and our material handling systems are in high demand there.”

In spring 2019, Cimcorp secured an order worth over 120 million euros to automate the distribution of fresh food at four new distribution centres for the Spanish supermarket chain, Mercadona. “With this being Cimcorp’s largest ever order in the intralogistics market,” explained Peltomäki, “this is the right time to establish a base in Spain, to ensure that we meet the evolving needs of Mercadona and other customers, and that we allocate our resources in the best possible way.” Cimcorp has previously supplied automation to Mercadona, to another Spanish supermarket chain (Eroski) and to several of its tyre-manufacturing customers in Spain, including Michelin.

Tero Peltomäki commented: “Local presence in Spain will enable Cimcorp to strengthen relationships with our existing customers, as well as to create new partnerships. The central location of our Madrid office and its excellent transport connections to all our customer sites will mean smooth project management and timely response to requests for customer support.”

Hakkarainen appointed General Manager of Cimcorp Iberia

Cimcorp has appointed Jarkko Hakkarainen as General Manager of Cimcorp Iberia. “Jarkko Hakkarainen has over 20 years’ extensive experience in international business,” said Tero Peltomäki. “In addition to responsibility for project implementation, he has worked successfully in new technology development, sales and service, and is praised for his leadership skills. Hakkarainen is target-oriented, committed to Cimcorp’s growth strategy and has a strong track record of business results. He is also fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese, so I cannot imagine a better person to lead Cimcorp Iberia.”

Hakkarainen, who will start at Cimcorp Iberia at the beginning of May, commented: “I believe that open communication with all stakeholders – customers, partners and employees – is the key to success. We work with international business leaders and our employees are highly educated experts, so it is in our interest to listen and to learn, so that we can thrive together.”

“I understand that co-operation with local companies in Spain has been excellent in previous projects,” continued Hakkarainen, “but we believe that we can enhance even these high levels of customer satisfaction through a team of native, Spanish-speaking Cimcorp Iberia engineers who are experts in our automation solutions. In addition to the performance of Cimcorp’s picking systems, it will be the combination of outstanding project management during installation and superb customer support after implementation that will be the basis for clients placing their trust in Cimcorp Iberia, S.L. in the future.”

More about Cimcorp:

Cimcorp Group – part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec) – is a leading global supplier of turnkey automation for intralogistics, using advanced robotics, material handling and software technologies. As well as being a manufacturer and integrator of pioneering material handling systems for the tyre industry, Cimcorp has developed unique robotic solutions for order fulfilment and storage for the food & beverage, retail, e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and postal services sectors. Together with its parent company, Cimcorp boasts a worldwide network of service locations. Designed to reduce operating costs, ensure traceability and improve efficiency, these systems are used within manufacturing and distribution centres in over 40 countries across six continents. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.