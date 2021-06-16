Clare Bottle announced as new CEO for UK Warehousing Association

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has announced at its Annual General Meeting today that Clare Bottle FCILT has been appointed as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1st July 2021.

Clare, who will take over the role from Peter Ward, joins UKWA from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, where she was Associate Director of Warehousing, responsible for managing 3PL contracts and running in-house warehousing operations across the UK.

Her career includes delivery of successful logistics projects as an interim manager for clients such as Kuehne+Nagel, M&S, Yodel and Bunzl. Later, she became National Logistics Manager for Lafarge Tarmac before joining Coca-Cola in 2015.

Speaking on behalf of the UKWA management board, newly elected Chair of the UKWA management board Neil Bowker warmly welcomed Clare’s appointment, “The UKWA board is delighted to confirm Clare Bottle as our new CEO,” he said. “Clare brings tremendous industry experience to the role, having worked in the logistics arena for over 25 years. She enjoys a reputation for driving change and I have no doubt that Clare will continue to fight for our industry as the head of its leading trade association.”

Clare was one of the founder members of Women in Logistics. In recent years she has also been a trustee of CILT (UK) and of Transaid, UKWA’s nominated charity.

Commenting on her appointment, Clare said: “I am passionate about warehousing and logistics and am delighted to have the opportunity to make a difference in the industry in my new role. I believe it is vital for the future to attract and nurture best talent to our industry; careers are an essential engine of social mobility and I am committed to making the logistics profession increasingly equitable and inclusive. Above all, it is my ambition as CEO of UKWA to secure for warehousing and logistics operations the place they deserve at the heart of the UK economy.”

Peter Ward, who has led UKWA for the last six years, will be stepping down to semi-retirement, but has pledged his support for Clare as she takes up her new role as CEO.

www.ukwa.org.uk