Clark cancels participation at LogiMAT

Health and safety have priority

Due to the increasing number of infections with the coronavirus (Covid-19) not only worldwide but now also in Europe, Clark Europe has decided not to participate at the LogiMAT in Stuttgart this year.

“For Clark Europe the health and safety of the trade fair visitors and stand employees have top priority”, explains Rolf Eiten, President & CEO of Clark Europe. “At a major event such as LogiMAT, it cannot be ruled out that trade fair visitors or exhibitors could be infected with the virus despite the highest security measures. We have therefore decided to cancel our participation in the trade fair.”

Clark Europe will keep customers and the general public informed about the market launch of new products and solutions via digital channels. Further information on this can be found at www.clarkmheu.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clarkmhceu.

More about CLARK Material Handling International:

Since the forklift was invented by Eugene Clark in Buchanan, Michigan (USA) in 1917, CLARK has been one of the worldwide market leaders in the industrial truck business. With more than 100 years of experience in the industrial truck sector and over 1.4 million forklifts sold worldwide, the CLARK brand, which is proud of its roots in America, is associated with modern and robust product design, progressive, sophisticated technology and excellent customer service. Since 2003, CLARK has been part of the South Korean YoungAn Group based in Bucheon and offers a complete portfolio consisting of forklifts with electric power or internal combustion engines and load capacities of 1.5 to 8 tons, narrow-aisle forklifts, storage technology and an extensive range of services. CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI) with its head office in Bucheon, South Korea, is currently represented worldwide by more than 337 dealers at 474 locations in 93 nations. The operations are managed at four headquarters around the world. Production is assembled according to European quality standards at plants in Korea, the United States and China. With 168 Clark dealers in 58 countries, CLARK Europe GmbH is one of four subsidiaries of CMHI and serves the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa from its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany.