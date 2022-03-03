Clark expands dealer network in the Middle East

Clark Europe has signed a new sales partner for the State of Qatar, Rumaillah Motors, and with this strategic step has further expanded the Clark sales network in the Middle East.

Rumaillah Motors has its company headquarters in the capital Doha. Founded in 1978, the company has made a name for itself as a supplier of logistics solutions in the State of Qatar. Rumaillah Motors is part of the Rumaillah Group Holding and operates as an independent subsidiary with its own locations in the most important economic zones of Doha. The full-service provider’s range of products and services includes IC engine-powered and electric counterbalanced trucks, narrow-aisle trucks, telescopic handlers, mobile cranes, sideloaders, aerial work platforms, machines for container and port handling as well as automated handling solutions. The service portfolio of the logistics specialist includes maintenance and service, financing and rental, spare parts supply, operator and service training. With a powerful customer service truck fleet, which is a mobile service unit with factory-trained service personnel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year, Rumaillah Motors guarantees its customers fast service so that downtimes are as short as possible.

Through the partnership with Clark Europe, customers in Qatar now have access to the complete Clark range of services. In addition to the sale of all forklift classes and warehouse trucks, this also includes all Clark accessories and spare parts as well as a comprehensive range of services including rental, financing as well as area-wide service for new and used Clark materials handling vehicles.

“We are delighted to have found an experienced partner for the sale and service of Clark materials handling vehicles in Qatar in Rumaillah Motors, who will provide our customers with reliable and competent local support,” says Rolf Eiten, President & CEO at Clark Europe.

“In today’s business world, it is important to find a strong partner you can trust. A partner that has the equipment, the human resources and the extensive expertise to respond to each customer’s needs; Rumaillah Motors is that partner,” said Rauf Malik, General Manager, Rumaillah Motors.

More about CLARK Material Handling International

Since the forklift was invented by Eugene Clark in Buchanan, Michigan (USA) in 1917, CLARK has been one of the worldwide market leaders in the materials handling vehicles business. With more than 100 years of experience in the materials handling vehicles sector and over 1.4 million forklifts sold worldwide, the CLARK brand, which is proud of its roots in America, is associated with modern and robust product design, progressive, sophisticated technology and excellent customer service. Since 2003, CLARK has been part of the South Korean Young An Group based in Bucheon and offers a complete product portfolio consisting of forklifts with electric power or internal combustion engines and load capacities of 1.5 to 8 tons, narrow-aisle forklifts, warehouse equipment and an extensive range of services. CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI) with its head office in Bucheon, South Korea, is currently represented worldwide at more than 480 locations in over 90 nations. The operations are managed at four headquarters around the world. Production is assembled according to European quality standards at plants in Korea, the United States, Vietnam and China. With 170 Clark dealers in 60 countries, CLARK Europe GmbH is one of four subsidiaries of CMHI and serves the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa from its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany.

