Clark launches new multifunctional order picker with work platform

Clark Europe is expanding its product range in the area of warehouse technology by introducing a new order-picking vehicle. With the COP1, the forklift truck specialist has launched a real multi-talent: The vehicle is not only extremely efficient for picking goods, but also – thanks to the work platform that can be elevated – proves its worth as rolling ladder or work platform. Compared to a conventional rolling ladder, the COP1 not only saves time by eliminating the need to climb up and down, but the risk of an accident is also lowered.

Regardless of whether it is used for order picking or performing repair, maintenance or cleaning work, the Clark COP1 is the ideal helper that impresses every time thanks to its intuitive and safe operation. The special advantage of the multi-talent: The flowing movement of the vehicle allows it to lift and be driven simultaneously, which saves time and ensures high productivity. Thus, the COP1 is not only the ideal helper in wholesale and retail, distribution and in the food and beverage industry, but is also perfect for use in offices, hotels, museums, hospitals or in trade fair construction. When used inside and on level floors, the vehicle can be used safely and efficiently to fill shelves, conduct inventory, decorate rooms, mount signs, replace light sources or complete cleaning and repair work, among many other things.

Tailor-made power thanks to Lithium-Ion-Ready

The multifunctional order picker has both a drive motor with 0.65 kW and a lift motor with 2.2 kW. It comes with a maintenance-free 24 volt battery (120 Ah) that provides sufficient energy for one workday as standard equipment. The battery can be recharged with an integrated charger at any 230 Volt socket. The charging cable is integrated into the vehicle. If the use requires higher availability, the COP1 can also be optionally equipped at the factory with an available lithium-ion battery with 120 Ah, so break times can be easily used for interim charging. Neither battery version needs charging rooms or ventilation systems, as the charging process generates no gases.

The multi-talent guarantees intuitive and safe use

The height-adjustable shelf of the COP1 has a 90 kg carrying capacity. The lower shelf can carry an additional 110 kg. With the work platform, the operator can go up to a maximum lifting height of 2,990 mm and reach a height of up to 5 m. The maximum driving speed of 6 km is adapted to the lifting height. Easy-to-reach switches allow safe and productive working when driving diagonally. The vehicle’s maneuverability is worth a special mention, as the COP1 turns on the spot. Its total width of only 750 mm and turning radius of just 1,260 mm allows the vehicle to be easily maneuvered in narrow aisles or confined work areas – even narrow doors of up to 80 cm are no problem.

The standard safety features are an additional highlight. They range from electrically monitored safety bars and two optical hand sensors all the way to two dead man’s switches in the footwell. In addition, a tilting sensor and a safety sensor under the work platform prevent injuries when the platform is lowered. The flexible warehouse helper can only be started when the operator is standing on the work platform and the safety bars have been closed. When the work platform is lifted, the safety bars are automatically locked. Safety sensors below the operator platform deactivate the driving, lowering and lifting functions when the operator presses on the motor cover underneath the work platform. The optical sensors ensure that the operator keeps both hands on the controls while driving and lifting and stays within the vehicle contour while operating the vehicle. The dead man’s switches ensure that the operator has to stand firmly on the platform. As soon as the dead man’s switch loses contact, the driving, lowering and lifting functions are automatically deactivated.

The ergonomic steering knob ensures the vehicle’s intuitive and precise operation. Small parts can be safely stowed away in the standard storage compartments. Two cup holders and one document storage compartment facilitate the operator‘s daily work routine. For working in poorly illuminated work areas or as a warning to oncoming traffic, the vehicle is equipped with an LED light integrated into the front vehicle frame. And last but not least, Clark completes the COP1’s safety features with the hydraulic emergency lowering and the emergency shutdown, which can be operated from the outside.

Solidly and functionally built

When the COP1 was built, great importance was attached to a solid construction. The rugged steel frame protects the vehicle not only from damages but also ensures a stable driving style and firm foothold thanks to the five-point support, ensured by a combination of drive gear, two support rollers and two support edges. The lift mast, which is also designed in an extremely solid way, proves invaluable in the extended position. In the COP1, Clark has completely dispensed with external plastic parts that could be damaged during use. The height-adjustable shelf is equipped with longitudinal slots, so that the operator always has a good downward view. Within the work platform, the padded door handles that also serve as backrest and a padded front rest ensure superior comfort.

Tailor-made for the application

The COP1 can be individually adjusted to the application. Not only the handling, but also the braking, acceleration and counter current braking can be adjusted to the respective situation. The vehicle tray is height-adjustable and has an adjustable range of 485 mm so goods of different sizes can be picked. To increase safety even more, a driving or lowering signal is optionally available on request. In case of failure, the COP1 has an on-board diagnostic system with error codes so the service technician can quickly fix minor malfunctions.

