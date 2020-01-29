Clark Material Handling invests in a new company headquarters in Brazil

Clark Material Handling Brazil has moved into its new company headquarters at the Campinas Technology Centre in November 2019. This strategic step was necessary to be prepared for further growth in the Brazilian market and on the other hand to create capacities for the establishment of a production facility in Brazil.

Campinas is located about 100 km north of São Paulo and is an important industrial and commercial centre with a wide range of economic activities. In addition, the third largest metropolis in the state of São Paulo is also known as the Brazilian Silicon Valley, as it is home to numerous well-known technology companies. There are research and development centers, such as the Center for Research and Development and the Embrapa (Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária), universities and also the pharmaceutical and petrochemical industry are represented in the region.

The new Clark location covers a total area of more than 25,000 m². Of this, 4,500 m² of this built on. In addition to the administration, there is a workshop area, a modern spare parts centre with more than 13,000 spare parts. With the investment in its own property, Clark wants to underpin its long-term commitment to the Brazilian market. “We now not only have sufficient space for a new production plant, but also sufficient capacity for further expansion in the future. This means that nothing stands in the way of further growth,” explains Carlos Ferreira, CEO of Clark Material Handling Brazil. “In addition, with our own production facility we can react even better to the requirements of our customers and offer them better service, optimized spare parts logistics and a faster market launch of new products”.

For the Clark Manager, the expansion of the Clark product range for Brazil has top priority. He would like to meet the constantly increasing demand for Clark materials handling vehicles in Brazil. “We would like to offer our customers a wide range of Clark materials handling solutions and services that guarantee an efficient and sustainable use at low operating costs, so that our customers can concentrate on their core competencies and assert themselves in tough competition,” says Carlos Ferreira. Comprehensive spare parts supply is ensured by the new spare parts center in Campinas, which supplies the Clark sales bases in Brazil.

With a complete range of electric and combustion engine counterbalance trucks, reach trucks and warehousing equipment, CLARK Material Handling Brazil has been active in the Brazilian market since 1958. The area-wide sales network in Brazil comprises a total of 14 dealers with 37 sales points. The range of customer services is wide and includes customized material handling solutions.