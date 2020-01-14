Clark opens new assembly plant in US headquarters in Lexington

Clark Material Handling Company has completed the expansion of its production facility in Lexington, Kentucky. With the completion of the third section of the plant, Clark has finalized the realignment of its production line for S-Series IC engine counterbalanced forklifts.

Seung-Soo Baik, CEO & Vice Chairman of Clark Material Handling International, travelled from Korea for the ceremonial opening and cut the opening ribbon together with Dennis Lawrence, President & CEO of the Clark Material Handling Company, for the symbolic start of production. “With the inauguration of our new production facility, we have not only set the course for future growth, but with the help of this we have also been able to improve our entire operating processes, reduce waste and shorten throughput times,” explained Dennis Lawrence during the celebrations. “With the new 18,000 square meter plant section, we can continue to meet the growing demand for Clark electric and internal combustion engine forklifts in the future”.

The Lexington location is thus able to manufacture almost 80 percent of Clark products for the US market. The current plant expansion is the third at the Clark location in Lexington within four years. In 2017 Clark last commissioned a new R&D/Engineering Center in the USA. The Clark Material Handling Company opened its first company headquarters in Bluegrass State Kentucky in 1974. In 1985 the company moved its headquarters to the current location in Lexington.

The product range for the US market includes a complete range of electric and combustion engine counterbalance trucks, narrow aisle trucks, warehousing technology and a comprehensive range of services.

