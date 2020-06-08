Clark presents new Kubota diesel engine with diesel particle filter and exhaust gas stage 5

Range of application extended

Clark is now offering the C40-55sD and C60-80D900 series diesel forklifts with load capacities from 4 to 8 tons with a Kubota diesel engine of level 5. Equipped with a diesel particulate filter and diesel oxidation catalytic converter, Clark diesel forklifts now open up areas of application that were previously denied to them due to the lack of a diesel particulate filter. The new powerful 4-cylinder engine with common rail fuel injection has other advantages over the engines used up to now in addition to the more environmentally friendly technology. The V3800-CR-TE5B Kubota engine with fully electronic engine management is not only more environmentally friendly than its predecessor, but also scores with an optimized torque curve and more economical operation. This allows the operator to achieve higher efficiency when using the truck.

Low emissions and economical consumption

For optimal filtration of exhaust gases, Kubota combines a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) with exhaust gas recirculation and a diesel particle filter (DPF). Thanks to the integrated exhaust aftertreatment with DOC and DPF, the Kubota engine meets the strict exhaust gas standards of EU Stage 5 according to the regulation (EU) 2016/1628. Compared to Stage 3b engines, the Kubota Stage 5 engine again reduces the size of soot particles and limits the number of emitted particles.

Furthermore, the Kubota stage 5 engine is significantly more fuel-efficient than the diesel engine previously used. Due to the increase in efficiency, the operator achieves a saving of 5 percent in fuel consumption. No AdBlue is required to operate the Kubota Level 5 engine, but only fuel with a sulfur content of less than 0.0015 percent (15 ppm).

In addition, the Kubota engine scores with its quiet operation. For this purpose, the manufacturer has optimized the cooling system and, in particular, revised the fan and the air baffle with regard to noise generation. In addition, the cold start in the winter season was improved thanks to a preheating of the intake air.

Automatic regeneration of the DPF

When the truck is running in normal operation, the engine generates enough heat so that regeneration takes place automatically without stopping during operation. A regeneration process with a corresponding downtime is only necessary for light operations and short operating times. The driver is then informed via the Clark driver display and visually guided through the regeneration process. If a regeneration process is necessary, it should be carried out without fail to prevent damage to the diesel particulate filter.

Clark offers the new Kubota diesel engines with the usual options, such as air conditioning, speed limiter and various exhaust variants.

www.clarkmheu.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CLARK.the.forklift.