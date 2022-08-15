Clear benefits with racksack waste management system from Beaverswood

Improved identification and segregation of waste materials in warehouses and distribution centres is provided by the racksack clear system, now available from workplace visual communications and safety products specialist, Beaverswood.

Requiring no specialist expertise to install and use, the system is a high quality and space saving packaging waste management solution that simply attaches to end-of-racking frames. Warehouse operators can then quickly and safely dispose of cardboard, paper, plastic, clips and other common waste materials in the sacks before they are collected when full and emptied.

racksack clear is manufactured from tear-resistant and waterproof polyester to withstand the demands of industrial environments and features a hardwearing clear front material to help identify waste incorrectly dropped into the wrong segregation sack. The transparent design also helps to prevent storage theft, providing improved levels of security in high-risk product storage areas and bonded warehouses.

Offering space saving benefits and designed to fit onto most racking systems between 900mm and 1100mm wide, racksack clear incorporates three strong handles woven into the sack edge for more efficient handling and easier emptying while a large hanging mouth opens to provide swift waste disposal.

racksack clear, which is supplied complete with strong metal ‘S’ hooks as standard fittings for direct attachment to frames, is available in 10 popular standard printed designs – five text and five symbol only – as well as a blank option.

Jim Roberts, Beaverswood’s commercial manager, said: “Adding to the original racksack range, the clear version meets evolving needs and, in particular, the requirement for efficient ways to ensure workplaces are kept tidy, uncluttered and secure while saving space. It ticks a box for our customers, who are racksack users and require a version which enhances security measures in their warehouses.”

racksack clear is part of a growing family of warehouse waste segregation products that include the original racksack, racksack trolley and racksack mini. It can also be integrated with Beaverswood rack end boards, which provide improved organisation of end-of-aisle racking tools and equipment in warehouse and distribution centres. More at https://www.beaverswood.co.uk/product/clear-fronted-racksacks