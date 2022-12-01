Room for expansion at container group

The UK’s largest container firm is diversifying into the hire and modular markets with the launch of a new group.

Cleveland Containers, which is based in Stockton-on-Tees, Teesside, has recently announced the launch of the Cleveland Group, which encompasses the container arm along with two new divisions: Cleveland Hire and Cleveland Modular.

Johnathan Bulmer, chief executive officer of Cleveland Containers, said: “By responding to the needs of our 15,000 strong customer base and answering their increased calls for eco-friendly site accommodation and modular buildings, we have seized the opportunity to expand into these markets.

“We have experienced rapid growth over the last 12 years, and I’m excited to embark on this new adventure. I would like to thank our existing award-winning team whose hard work and achievements have enabled this next phase of Cleveland and welcome the new team members to the company.

“It’s important to reiterate that as the UK’s leading shipping container supplier, Cleveland Containers is not going anywhere, we want to continue our success by establishing Cleveland as a market leader in hire and modular.”

The group will now offer a full turn-key service, providing all essential site set-up units and accessories including offices, canteens, toilets, furniture, temporary power supplies, fencing and lighting.

To aid the expansion, Cleveland Containers has also strengthened its team with the appointment of a number of new roles.

Jon Hurford has joined as chief financial Officer and former CEO of SRL Traffic Systems, Richard Tredwin, has been appointed as non-executive chair. Meanwhile former Mobile Mini managing director Andrew Thompson joins as chief operating officer, bringing a wealth of site hire expertise to support the development of Cleveland Hire.

Andrew said: “Prior to joining the business, it was evident that Cleveland Containers are innovators in the industry, with a strong brand, modern approach to the customer experience, and a positive attitude to risk-taking.

“We’re taking these attributes forward to transform the markets we are entering, making it a really exciting time to join the business.”

